Relationship Experts Tell Us Signs Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift's Bond Is On The Rocks

The myriad references to Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy on Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" has plenty of fans thinking about her history of tumultuous romantic relationships. But, what about her dramatic relationships with friends? Swift is known for writing songs about the romances that failed her, but the star also has people that she cares about on a platonic level — and it seems like one of Swift's high-profile friendships may be struggling at the moment. Some fans believe she and Brittany Mahomes aren't as chummy as they once were. This is one potential friend breakup that could be big enough to inspire an album of its own.

While attending football games to support their respective partners, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, is what brought them together, Swift and Mahomes come from different worlds. Many aspects of their personalities and friendship make it easy to see how friction could occur now or down the line. We talked to Jaime Bronstein, licensed relationship therapist and author of "MAN*ifesting," who certainly knows a thing or two about friendship dynamics. She believes that Swift's star power could certainly present issues within this friendship. We also spoke with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, who used her relationship expertise to explain why this friendship may actually be positive for both parties. Both of these experts have quite a few thoughts on these A-list BFFs.