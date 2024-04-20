Relationship Experts Tell Us Signs Brittany Mahomes & Taylor Swift's Bond Is On The Rocks
The myriad references to Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy on Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" has plenty of fans thinking about her history of tumultuous romantic relationships. But, what about her dramatic relationships with friends? Swift is known for writing songs about the romances that failed her, but the star also has people that she cares about on a platonic level — and it seems like one of Swift's high-profile friendships may be struggling at the moment. Some fans believe she and Brittany Mahomes aren't as chummy as they once were. This is one potential friend breakup that could be big enough to inspire an album of its own.
While attending football games to support their respective partners, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, is what brought them together, Swift and Mahomes come from different worlds. Many aspects of their personalities and friendship make it easy to see how friction could occur now or down the line. We talked to Jaime Bronstein, licensed relationship therapist and author of "MAN*ifesting," who certainly knows a thing or two about friendship dynamics. She believes that Swift's star power could certainly present issues within this friendship. We also spoke with Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, who used her relationship expertise to explain why this friendship may actually be positive for both parties. Both of these experts have quite a few thoughts on these A-list BFFs.
Is Brittany jealous of Taylor's star power?
Some fans worry that Brittany Mahomes' potential jealousy of Taylor Swift's superstardom could cause problems. Jaime Bronstein explained that this could, in fact, be a recipe for disaster for the pair. "It could strain their friendship if Taylor feels used or the dynamic shifts from personal to transactional," she explained. According to Bronstein, "Trust and authenticity are core aspects of any friendship, and using a friendship to boost one's status could undermine these aspects." Yet, a bit of honesty on Mahomes' part could change this. "If she's honest with Taylor about how she might want to capitalize on their connection in a respectful and mutually beneficial way, it might not necessarily harm their friendship," she says.
Using her friendship with Swift for clout-chasing purposes isn't the only way some fans think Mahomes' possible jealousy manifests. Some think she tries to look and act like her super famous friend. Bronstein explained, "When one friend seems to be emulating another too closely, it can definitely introduce tension into the relationship." According to her, feeling like one's individuality is being stolen can make folks "feel uncomfortable or even threatened" or have "a sense of responsibility or burden, knowing their friend relies heavily on them for social cues..." She explained that a balanced friendship is more of a 50/50 effort in which neither person loses themselves in the relationship. "Friendships thrive on a balance of give and take," she explained, adding, "For a healthy friendship, both individuals should feel valued for who they are...everyone should maintain their sense of self."
Brittany Mahomes has been accused of tipping off the paparazzi
In 2023, Brittany Mahomes was often photographed alongside Taylor Swift and Swift's close group of famous friends. It was clear that their friendship was blossoming in front of the world. Yet, in December 2023, celebrity gossip source Deuxmoi posted a tip accusing Mahomes of notifying the paparazzi about her and Swift's whereabouts to gain more publicity, per Marca. While this was never confirmed, it planted the idea in fans' heads that Mahomes may have been willing to throw her friend under the bus for more press. "Navigating friendships in the public eye, especially with high-profile figures like Taylor Swift, can present unique challenges," Jaime Bronstein explained. As for these friends, she pointed out that Mahomes' keenness to court papparazzi attention may not go over well with Swift and could ultimately derail their friendship.
According to Bronstein, a few issues could arise here. For starters, she says, "If Brittany tries too hard to mimic Taylor, it could disrupt the balance within the [friend] group, leading to tensions or even resentment among other members." With a friend group as tight-knit as Swift's, this could present a particularly detrimental problem. Furthermore, Bronstein said, "For Brittany, maintaining a certain image or lifestyle to fit into the group could be stressful. This image or lifestyle might not align with her genuine self, which can be emotionally exhausting in the long term."
The Swifties aren't that fond of Brittany Mahomes
Swifties are known for being one of the biggest and most passionate groups of fans out there, and many of Taylor Swift's most ardent supporters have spoken out about their dislike for the star's friendship with Brittany Mahomes. Mahomes has received backlash for defending her brother-in-law, Jackson Mahomes, against fans who bring up the sexual assault allegations against him. While this has certainly affected the public's view of Mahomes, Susan Trombetti does not think it will affect how people view Swift. "Taylor is an all-out superstar and one of the biggest A-list stars out there," Trombetti said, adding, "Things that Brittany may say aren't going to stick to Taylor and her star wattage... Chances are, Taylor might make a few comments to her on the down low possibly, but it's nothing that is going to impact her."
Furthermore, while Swift has a good reputation with fans and is known for tipping well and being kind to folks she meets IRL, Mahomes has received criticism for going in the exact opposite direction. "Who we surround ourselves with says a lot about us, especially how we treat other people," Trombetti said. Yet, she believes that Swift could be a positive influence in this way, and that Mahomes might change her ways if she spends enough time with the superstar.
Are they really compatible?
Mahomes' inclination to be more like Swift may be positive for their friendship rather than negative. Yet, their basic incompatibilities could get in the way. Swift spends a lot of her time traveling and touring, meaning that while the pair initially bonded over their shared experience of attending Chiefs games, this isn't sustainable. In Susan Trombetti's eyes, though, "There are phones, FaceTime, and texts, so there's no reason they can't maintain a close relationship if they want, even though they lack physical closeness and the ability to grab a margarita." She notes, "People have a way of doing this if they want to."
Another way these friends may not be compatible? It seems that Mahomes didn't even originally like Swift. In fact, she was far from a Swiftie before she met the star. She later deleted tweets from between 2012 and 2016 criticizing Swift and her music, per Blast. Regarding the tweets, Trombetti told us, "I am sure it did sting Taylor, but she is mature and realizes it's old and will probably continue a friendship after talking about it." She added, "After a while, these things, not meaning these tweets in particular, but all of these things are becoming telling of who Brittany is as a person. Even though Taylor is a superstar, she probably still desires friendship with those around her, such as Brittany Mahomes."
The past may be haunting these pals
In the present, it's easy to see why a friendship is mutually beneficial for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes. Yet, beyond Mahomes' anti-Swift tweets, there are more actions from these stars' pasts may affect their future as BFFs. In late 2023, Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, unfollowed both Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, with whom she had been friends, later referencing a "friend breakup" in an Instagram Story, per Us Weekly. Fans guessed that this had to do with Mahomes' friendship with Swift. Susan Trombetti thinks that while this may have impacted Mahomes' relationship with Nicole, it likely won't alter her relationship with Swift. "In a normal world, exes do go by the wayside for the new person in your friend's life," says Trombetti, adding, "The longer the new girlfriend cements her place in your life and your friends, the more natural this is going to happen. Trombetti believes that Nicole may struggle with this the most out of the group, but adds, "It's just part of the unraveling from your exes and it's healthy. It might not be good for her mental health to maintain the friendship..."
Swift and Mahomes' friendship isn't short on roadblocks, and there are plenty of reasons why the rumors that the friendship is deteriorating could be true. Yet, the experts believe all is not lost, and this friendship may ultimately be positive for both of these stars if they can work past the difficulties.