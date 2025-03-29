HGTV Star Nicole Curtis' Son Ethan Is All Grown Up Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nicole Curtis is an expert when it comes to restoring old homes as the host of the series "Rehab Addict." But her favorite role isn't being an HGTV star — it's being a mom to her two sons: Ethan and Harper. Nicole first became a mom when she was only 21 years old. Her son Ethan (whom she had with ex-boyfriend Steven Cimini) was born on December 24, 1997.

Nicole's tragic life hasn't always been easy, but she's done everything for her kids. She raised Ethan as a single mother and took on different jobs to provide for her son. Before hitting it big in the world of renovating and remodeling, Nicole worked as a waitress, a house cleaner, and in real estate. In her 2016 book "Better Than New: Lessons I've Learned from Saving Old Homes (and How They Saved Me)," Nicole revealed that she continued to clean homes after Ethan was born. "I never regretted giving up a corporate job to clean houses so that I could make Ethan's second grade Halloween party happen," she said (via People).

Ethan witnessed his mom's rise to stardom firsthand. Nicole had to work long hours to make ends meet which meant Ethan would join her at job sites as a child. In a 2022 post on Instagram, Nicole reflected on raising a preteen son as she was making her television debut. "Before school, he posed with me to promote the launch of our very first show," she wrote in the caption. "We were together 24/7 back then. Every step, this brilliant boy of mine was with me."

