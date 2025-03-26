The Tragic Details Of 'Rehab Addict' Star Nicole Curtis' Life

Things went sideways for Nicole Curtis very early in life. She was a mere 17 years old when she packed her bags and left home to start a new life with her boyfriend. Now, she's a former HGTV star, with millions having watched her show "Rehab Addict" since it first aired in 2010. The road to success wasn't easy, however.

Curtis stumbled upon her life's passion after she and her boyfriend bought their first dilapidated house in Tampa, Florida. They welcomed their first child there, but the relationship ended in shambles. Curtis found herself navigating life as a single mother, holding down several jobs to make ends meet. One of these jobs was working as a real-estate agent, and that's where a production company first saw her potential for HGTV. Thanks to her rocky past, Curtis still finds it hard to enjoy her success — or believe in its longevity. "I've never enjoyed the moment because I know it can go away at any time," she confessed to Country Living in 2017.

In her memoir, "Better Than New: Lessons I've Learned from Saving Old Homes (and How They Saved Me)," Curtis revealed more about her youth and her decision to drop out of high school and leave home. "My parents' generation was taught that you stayed in a good job, raised your kids, retired, and collected your pension," she wrote. "The closer I got to graduating high school, the more I knew I had to follow a different path. Telling me no just meant I would be all the more determined." She might be a star now, but Curtis is very open about her struggles, telling Country Living, "My life is absolutely not perfect."

