Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's TikTok Dance Moves Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing

The video of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing was uploaded by her sister Vivienne Jolie on March 6, and after just over two weeks, it only amassed 3,459 likes. However, the comment section is overflowing, but not in the way Shiloh may have hoped for.

"Everything about this is just awkward," one user brazenly wrote under the post. Another social media user was much simpler with their criticism of Shiloh's dancing, but just as blunt: "Talentless." A third person decided to pen a comment that seemed to be intended to push Shiloh in the right direction with her dance style. "She needs to feel the best and catch her rhythm, it's the only way and I know she'll get there ... " the thoughtful fan wrote. However, a fourth person made a cheeky comment that was a bit too mean to be considered constructive criticism. "Someone needs to tell her the truth," the pop culture fan wrote in their comment that has amassed over 1500 likes, which is about half of the amount of likes the initial post received. Yet another Instagram user made a critical comment, which was simply a gif featuring a woman looking very unimpressed.

While Shiloh's dance moves may seem a bit pedestrian, she is young and ambitious, and being mean is not helpful. It is also possible that Shiloh's dancing appeared uncanny because of the lack of music.