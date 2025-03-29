Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's TikTok Dance Moves Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the child of superstar actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is a dancer who is working hard to make a name for herself in the industry. According to People, Jolie-Pitt (or just Jolie, as Shiloh would seemingly prefer to be known), works with choreographer Kolanie Marks at the Los Angeles-based Millennium Dance Complex. "She's someone that I've worked with for a couple of years now," the choreographer told the outlet. "My style is a lot harder for a lot of people and it's something that she's dedicated herself to trying to figure out." While Marks may be impressed by Shiloh's dance abilities, many people online are feeling the complete opposite after a video was posted to social media depicting the famous offspring showing off her skills.
In March 2025, Vivienne Jolie uploaded a video to Instagram, absent of sound, featuring her sister Shiloh doing some freestyle dance moves. The video is less than 30 seconds long and depicts Shiloh frantically moving around a minimally decorated room. Many pop culture fans are disappointed with Shiloh's dance moves, especially since there has been hype around her skill set, and there have been some comments on the Instagram video that are harsh, to say the least.
What the public is saying about Shiloh's dancing
The video of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dancing was uploaded by her sister Vivienne Jolie on March 6, and after just over two weeks, it only amassed 3,459 likes. However, the comment section is overflowing, but not in the way Shiloh may have hoped for.
"Everything about this is just awkward," one user brazenly wrote under the post. Another social media user was much simpler with their criticism of Shiloh's dancing, but just as blunt: "Talentless." A third person decided to pen a comment that seemed to be intended to push Shiloh in the right direction with her dance style. "She needs to feel the best and catch her rhythm, it's the only way and I know she'll get there ... " the thoughtful fan wrote. However, a fourth person made a cheeky comment that was a bit too mean to be considered constructive criticism. "Someone needs to tell her the truth," the pop culture fan wrote in their comment that has amassed over 1500 likes, which is about half of the amount of likes the initial post received. Yet another Instagram user made a critical comment, which was simply a gif featuring a woman looking very unimpressed.
While Shiloh's dance moves may seem a bit pedestrian, she is young and ambitious, and being mean is not helpful. It is also possible that Shiloh's dancing appeared uncanny because of the lack of music.