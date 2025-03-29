Tragic Details About Former CNN Anchor Poppy Harlow

Poppy Harlow established herself as a dedicated journalist and a bright-faced blonde during her more than 15 years on CNN. Throughout her prosperous career, she rose through the ranks from local news to Forbes.com reporter before becoming a live news correspondent and eventually an anchor for CNN. Her reporting typically ranges between topics of news, politics, and business. Assignments have taken her around the world and have given her the chance to interview heavyweights like Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg. Harlow has moderated two Presidential Town Halls for CNN and has even released two books as a children's author.

However, when the cameras go off, not many people know the truth about Harlow. For one, her real name is Katharine Julia Harlow, and she grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her life has taken some unexpected turns that directly impacted her career. The married mother of two has experienced a lot, including painful losses and on-air mishaps.