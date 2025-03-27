Lauren Boebert's Wrinkled Work Outfit Is Giving Sloppy Party Girl Vibes
Lauren Boebert has worn enough outfits that missed the mark for us to know that she's in desperate need of a stylist. Yet, based on her most recent Instagram post, it seems that she's also in need of an iron ... and maybe a nice long shower. The representative's looks often earn some negative attention. This time, though, it wasn't just a case of bad style; she looked plain messy.
The awkward photo that Boebert posted to Instagram on March 27 showed her posing with members of the Ports-To-Plains Alliance. She stood front and center in the group shot, and it looked like she may have been in a rush getting ready this morning. Boebert's outfits regularly scream party girl more than politician. Rather than looking like she was heading out to a club in this ensemble, though, it seemed more like she was out way too late partying last night. She sported a blue blazer that was totally wrinkled and like it was ready for a trip to the dry cleaner. And, unsurprisingly, she layered it over a body-hugging black dress that didn't work with it at all and felt a bit out of place for a political work meeting.
Lauren Boebert's whole look appeared to be left over from the night before
Lauren Boebert's cakey makeup is often hard to look away from, and here, it was easy to see that her face was much tanner than her exposed legs. Furthermore, she coupled her overly-tanned aesthetic with heavy eye makeup and a barely-there nude lip that made it look like she was still wearing her makeup from last night. Did Boebert get in late after hours of partying, throw a wrinkled blazer on over her club wear, and head out for a day at the office? We're guessing the answer is no, but it's not a great sign that we aren't entirely sure.
Boebert has a longstanding pattern of seeming to confuse work meetings for the nightclub based on her ensembles. In reality, though, minor tweaks to her wardrobe could make a world of difference in how she looks for important meetings and big days at work. And, while a pared-down makeup routine or a closet refresh would totally improve her style, sometimes taking a steamer to her blazer for just a few minutes before she heads out the door would be worth its weight in gold.