Lauren Boebert's Wrinkled Work Outfit Is Giving Sloppy Party Girl Vibes

Lauren Boebert has worn enough outfits that missed the mark for us to know that she's in desperate need of a stylist. Yet, based on her most recent Instagram post, it seems that she's also in need of an iron ... and maybe a nice long shower. The representative's looks often earn some negative attention. This time, though, it wasn't just a case of bad style; she looked plain messy.

The awkward photo that Boebert posted to Instagram on March 27 showed her posing with members of the Ports-To-Plains Alliance. She stood front and center in the group shot, and it looked like she may have been in a rush getting ready this morning. Boebert's outfits regularly scream party girl more than politician. Rather than looking like she was heading out to a club in this ensemble, though, it seemed more like she was out way too late partying last night. She sported a blue blazer that was totally wrinkled and like it was ready for a trip to the dry cleaner. And, unsurprisingly, she layered it over a body-hugging black dress that didn't work with it at all and felt a bit out of place for a political work meeting.

