The Most Awkward Pictures Of Lauren Boebert Ever Taken
U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert is a conservative in politics who is very vocal about her far-right political views and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. However, that is not all she is notorious for, since Boebert has a reputation for messy controversies and scandals. For instance, Boebert made a somewhat shady political move when she switched to a new Congressional district for the 2024 election in the hopes of securing another seat.
Some of Boebert's most awkward moments were even caught on camera, like when she was unintentionally late for a bill vote and later claimed she missed it purposefully. And who can forget the controversial theater date Boebert had with Quinn Gallagher? At a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical," the couple got too rowdy (and even frisky!) and had to be asked to leave after many warnings. They did eventually exit the show, although they resisted doing so at first.
Beyond all that, some photographers have also snapped awkward photos of Boebert throughout her time in the political spotlight. Here are some of the most notable.
Boebert's awkward airport photo was a plea for attention
On Instagram in August 2020, Lauren Boebert shared a travel photo at the airport. She wore a red "Make America Great Again" hat and a matching face mask, heels, and purse. "Headed to D.C.," she said in the caption with an American flag emoji. The picture was all kinds of awkward, due to Boebert standing in the middle of the airport for her impromptu photoshoot. It's not the most glamorous place to get your photo snapped since airports are notoriously unfun places to spend lots of time. (For example, everyone else in the photo looks relatively bored as they sit in the waiting area.)
Thankfully, Boebert wasn't blocking anyone walking while having her picture taken — the only thing that would have made the photo more awkward would be a line of annoyed travelers behind her hoping to get to their gate. However, the picture seemed like a plea for attention from the politician. It's almost as if she was begging for someone in the airport terminal to notice her (and her garish MAGA hat).
The politician looked so stiff outside of the Capitol building
Another one of Lauren Boebert's most awkward pictures was taken outside of the U.S. Capitol in November 2020. The picture was shared on Instagram a few weeks after she was elected, and Boebert expressed excitement at her new gig in the caption. "Let's get to work!" she said.
In the photo, Boebert wore a blindingly bright hot pink suit jacket with black pants, and instead of facing the camera straight-on, she was standing to the side with just her head facing the lens. She also flashed the camera a beaming smile.
Needless to say, Boebert's body language looked very stiff and unnatural. It was definitely not the kind of snapshot that a recently elected member of Congress should share to show their capabilities and professionalism. Instead, it had the same energy that students on field trips to Washington D.C. have when they get photos with all the national monuments.
Boebert seemed to beg for attention by insulting Joe Biden
Following Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump during the 2020 election, conservative Republicans and Donald Trump supporters found a way to say "F*** Joe Biden" without the swear word: "Let's Go Brandon." Lauren Boebert took the crass phrase to new heights in November 2021 when she wore a red dress with "Let's Go Brandon" written down the back in big white letters.
"It's not a phrase, it's a movement!" Boebert said on Instagram when she shared a photo of herself in the dress. She posed alongside Trump, and the pair of them beamed and looked awfully proud of themselves. The dress was Boebert's idea since her fashion designer Andre Soriano confirmed on his own Instagram page that Boebert had commissioned him to design the dress, which he said he was "extremely honored" to do.
The dress seemed to be a response to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "Tax the Rich" dress that she wore for the Met Gala in 2021. However, Boebert's dress also seemed like a way to gain attention from Trump, infusing it with a sense of tackiness.
The politician's possible attempt at seeming relatable backfired
One time Lauren Boebert seemed to be desperate to seem relatable was when she shared a photo on Instagram in May 2023 after a fashion emergency. "Thanks to my amazing team, Pueblo [Colorado] won't see that I accidentally sat on lipstick on the drive down," Boebert said in the caption. "Always an adventure!"
In the picture, a member of Boebert's team knelt behind Boebert and cleaned the back of her pale blue skirt. Boebert grinned at the camera with her arms out, as if she was chuckling and shrugging about the absurdity of it all. Perhaps it was an attempt to seem average and down-to-earth since there's nothing politicians love more than telling their constituents they aren't so different.
Of course, most people don't have a team around them with the responsibility of making them look good. An average citizen would have had to clean their clothes themselves, which Boebert should have thought about before she shared the snap.
Awkward poses make for awkward pictures of Boebert
In July 2023, Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump Jr. both attended the same rally in Pueblo, Colorado. In an Instagram snapshot from the event, an applauding crowd could be seen behind the duo while they side-hugged and smiled on stage. Boebert chose the "Wheel of Fortune" special, holding her free arm out in the air with her hand facing palm-up. She gestured to the attendees behind them like a poor man's version of iconic "Wheel of Fortune" host Vanna White.
Perhaps with that arm, Boebert was instead channeling the servers at her now-defunct restaurant Shooters Grill, which had its own slew of controversies before it closed (including Boebert reportedly pointing a loaded gun at an employee who voiced his support of former President Barack Obama. "She thought it was hilarious," The employee recalled to Mother Jones). Don Jr. didn't look much better in his snapshot with Boebert, with his wrinkled shirt and pants giving off a non-professional impression. And his unsettling smile would give even the most courageous person a chill.