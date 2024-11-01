The Most Awkward Pictures Of Lauren Boebert Ever Taken

U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert is a conservative in politics who is very vocal about her far-right political views and a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. However, that is not all she is notorious for, since Boebert has a reputation for messy controversies and scandals. For instance, Boebert made a somewhat shady political move when she switched to a new Congressional district for the 2024 election in the hopes of securing another seat.

Some of Boebert's most awkward moments were even caught on camera, like when she was unintentionally late for a bill vote and later claimed she missed it purposefully. And who can forget the controversial theater date Boebert had with Quinn Gallagher? At a performance of "Beetlejuice: The Musical," the couple got too rowdy (and even frisky!) and had to be asked to leave after many warnings. They did eventually exit the show, although they resisted doing so at first.

Beyond all that, some photographers have also snapped awkward photos of Boebert throughout her time in the political spotlight. Here are some of the most notable.