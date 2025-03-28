Pam Bondi's Latest Fashion Fail Is Brutally Roasted For Being Inappropriate (But Is It Really?)
From the looks of it, Donald Trump's attorney general Pam Bondi just wore one of her most inappropriate outfits ever. Bondi is getting quite a bit of flak online for sporting a micro miniskirt for a very improper occasion. In reality, though, it's all an optical illusion that's earning her some inaccurate backlash.
On March 27, Bondi posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing her from the back amidst a crowd. In the caption, she wrote, "BREAKING: I'm proud to announce that early this morning our brave law enforcement officers conducted a successful operation that captured a top MS-13 national leader. DOJ will not rest until we make America safe again." If you're thinking, "well, that's one event I sure wouldn't attend wearing a miniskirt," we have a feeling that most people agree with you. Based on the photo, though, it seems that Bondi isn't "most people." She looks to have paired a beige jacket with tall black boots and an extra short black skirt. Bondi seems to have a need for attention that has even Trump fans turning on her, so we wouldn't necessarily put wearing a head-turning ensemble like this past her. Yet, upon further investigation, it appears that the still-dark early morning sky and odd lighting in the photo may have played a trick on us.
Pam Bondi's highly criticized skirt isn't what it seems
Folks on X were quick to reply to Pam Bondi's post with some serious fashion criticism. "Mini skirt? Kind of inappropriate," said one. "Just a suggestion ... to increase your stature , ditch the short skirts and boots," wrote another. And, it wasn't just certified Bondi-haters who pointed out her not-so-mini miniskirt fail. "Inappropriate dress for the occasion. Like what u are doing but ..." one commenter wrote.
Camera illusion. pic.twitter.com/9Qks9eQfkp
— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 27, 2025
Another asked, Hang on ... Is it camera illusion or are you wearing a miniskirt and thigh high boots out on an official call? I don't usually comment on matters such as this, but if so, this is highly inappropriate and unprofessional." Bondi has certainly had a style transformation, but, unlike some of her fellow MAGA ladies, she may not be in her "club-wear while on the job" era quite yet. "Camera illusion" one response asserted with a lightened-up, zoomed-in version of the image attached. This version made it clear that Bondi was actually wearing a long black skirt with a band of beige fabric in the middle. Is this our favorite skirt ever? No. But, it's at least a more comfortable and understandable part of her work wardrobe. While there are plenty of legitimate reasons to criticize Bondi, it seems that she's not wearing her shortest miniskirt while out on the job — at least, not yet.