Pam Bondi & Kristi Noem's Need For Attention Has Even Trump Fans Turning On Them
They say a politician will never miss a good photo opportunity, but even some of Donald Trump's biggest fans are wondering if Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem should start cutting back on public appearances. There is a consensus online that Bondi, Trump's pick for Attorney General, and Noem, Trump's controversial new Secretary of Homeland Security, should be doing less of the talk show rounds and more work. One angry user on X, formerly known as Twitter, called them out by posting, "I for one am tired of seeing Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem on TV day after day touting NOTHING of substance. We all want to see some known criminal politicians perpetuate walked and charged. They should be DONE with the investigations." As for who exactly they wanted to be charged, the user did not specify.
But it's clear that Bondi and Noem's appearances are getting under Trump supporters' skin because, in response to a clip of Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin telling the public that Republicans had finished filling his cabinet positions, one user lashed out at Bondi and Noem despite them not being a part of the process (the Senate confirms cabinet members) and posted, "I'd like to see Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem move faster. What the hell are they doing other than interviews and photo ops? Sickening!" With such impassioned opinions, we wonder what they thought about Bondi's most inappropriate outfits.
Both Bondi and Noem face calls for more action
Pam Bondi has been under special scrutiny, with Republicans wanting to see legal retribution brought against their political rivals. Underneath a post going after prominent Democratic politicians, one user wasn't afraid to namecheck Republican Bondi, posting, "I'm starting to lose patience with Pam Bondi. She needs to cut back on all her [Fox News] appearances and get some work done! The American people want to see justice not another fox interview!" Despite the anger among MAGA supporters, Bondi had her defenders, with one user pushing back on the original poster and saying that Bondi's only been in office for two months and only has one shot to nail her cases. However, all of the negative press lends credence to the theory that Bondi might get iced out of Trump's inner circle.
Meanwhile, in a clip posted to X of Kristi Noem appearing on Fox News, the secretary of homeland security talked about drugs coming in from the Canadian border and gave updates on how they were working with the country to stop it. Despite Noem noting that Canada was more talk than action, some reactions to the clip were aimed at her. One user posted, "So far I can see lots of photo ops and no perp walks," while another user turned Noem's promise for action back around at her, implying that time was up for Noem's talking, not Canada's. It seems that both Bondi and Noem's attempts to harness public attention are backfiring and turning supporters against them.