Pam Bondi & Kristi Noem's Need For Attention Has Even Trump Fans Turning On Them

They say a politician will never miss a good photo opportunity, but even some of Donald Trump's biggest fans are wondering if Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem should start cutting back on public appearances. There is a consensus online that Bondi, Trump's pick for Attorney General, and Noem, Trump's controversial new Secretary of Homeland Security, should be doing less of the talk show rounds and more work. One angry user on X, formerly known as Twitter, called them out by posting, "I for one am tired of seeing Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem on TV day after day touting NOTHING of substance. We all want to see some known criminal politicians perpetuate walked and charged. They should be DONE with the investigations." As for who exactly they wanted to be charged, the user did not specify.

But it's clear that Bondi and Noem's appearances are getting under Trump supporters' skin because, in response to a clip of Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin telling the public that Republicans had finished filling his cabinet positions, one user lashed out at Bondi and Noem despite them not being a part of the process (the Senate confirms cabinet members) and posted, "I'd like to see Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem move faster. What the hell are they doing other than interviews and photo ops? Sickening!" With such impassioned opinions, we wonder what they thought about Bondi's most inappropriate outfits.