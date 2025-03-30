All Of The Drama Between Big Bang Theory Costars Jim Parsons & Kaley Cuoco

Chuck Lorre, the show's creator, said it was a big shock to him. "When he came by, he just jumped right into it. I certainly didn't see it coming. I said, 'Oh. OK. Well, this is kind of a big conversation. A big conversation that impacts hundreds of people.'" Six of those hundreds of people were ready to jump back into their characters for what they thought would be one of many more seasons to come. So, when they were told this would be the end (because the creators knew they couldn't go on without Sheldon), it was a hard blow — especially for Kaley Cuoco.

Lorre told Jessica Radloff that Cuoco seemed the most upset, crying the biggest tears in the room when he announced the show's ending. "I couldn't breathe. It just felt like a death, but also a new horizon for everybody as well," Cuoco told Radloff for her book. With the news came tension between Jim Parsons and Cuoco. Her emotions were so strong that she requested that the first run-through back on set be canceled. "Kaley could barely make eye contact with Jim during the run-through, but they got through it," writer and executive producer Steve Holland told Radloff.

Susan Winter, relationship expert and bestselling author of Breakup Triage: The Cure for Heartache, told The List that Cuoco and the rest of the cast took it personally when they heard of Parsons' abrupt decision to throw in the towel, which she likened to a romantic split. "In the dating world, this would be called a blindsided breakup," Winter said. "But the manner by which the cast discovered this unexpected news made the rupture even more horrific."

