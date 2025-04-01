Karoline Leavitt's Animal Print Outfits Have Us Putting PETA On Speed Dial

We don't know White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's views on sporting real fur as a fashion statement. Based on her politics, though, we can certainly hazard an educated guess. Leavitt's colleague Kristi Noem, of course, has had some questionable behavior regarding animals. Still, it's unclear whether Leavitt's conduct would actually inspire PETA folks to throw red paint on her in protest, for instance. That said, if all animal prints were animal rights violations, she'd be in serious trouble.

Still, Leavitt's penchant for animal print is something we consider to be a major fashion violation. The List hasn't been able to ignore many of Leavitt's fashion fails since she took over as press secretary in January 2025 (the youngest to ever do it, FYI). But, looking back at photos over the years shows that Leavitt's outfits completely missed the mark long before she stepped onto the public stage. From leopard print to snakeskin and even a nightmare-inducing green zebra print, this MAGA-loving lady has proven time and again that she is not afraid of donning an animal print — even when she probably should be.