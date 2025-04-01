Karoline Leavitt's Animal Print Outfits Have Us Putting PETA On Speed Dial
We don't know White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's views on sporting real fur as a fashion statement. Based on her politics, though, we can certainly hazard an educated guess. Leavitt's colleague Kristi Noem, of course, has had some questionable behavior regarding animals. Still, it's unclear whether Leavitt's conduct would actually inspire PETA folks to throw red paint on her in protest, for instance. That said, if all animal prints were animal rights violations, she'd be in serious trouble.
Still, Leavitt's penchant for animal print is something we consider to be a major fashion violation. The List hasn't been able to ignore many of Leavitt's fashion fails since she took over as press secretary in January 2025 (the youngest to ever do it, FYI). But, looking back at photos over the years shows that Leavitt's outfits completely missed the mark long before she stepped onto the public stage. From leopard print to snakeskin and even a nightmare-inducing green zebra print, this MAGA-loving lady has proven time and again that she is not afraid of donning an animal print — even when she probably should be.
Her pared-down snake print skirt and black tee ensemble
In 2020, Karoline Leavitt posed for a pic with none other than Kim Kardashian. "Working for the President but today I met a QUEEN," she captioned the photo on Instagram. While it doesn't show the entirety of Leavitt's ensemble, we can see enough to know that this isn't the best ensemble in the world. The future Trump staffer sported a long-sleeved black top with a wide neck. She paired it with what appears to be a snake print skirt.
Because of the angle of the photo, the length and silhouette of the skirt is unclear. What is evident, though, is that this snake print is definitely on the tackier side. Back in 2020, snake print was more popular than it is today. And, since Leavitt wasn't yet in her current role, it's understandable why she was a bit more dressed down than we see her now. Even so, this outfit feels a bit out-of-date and gives off some serious fast fashion vibes.
Leavitt's supremely odd green zebra print dress
Zebra print is a classic pattern when it comes to animal prints. But, have you ever seen a green zebra before? Neither have we. At least, not until this monstrosity of an ensemble that Karoline Leavitt posed in for an Instagram pic in 2023. She was in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the time and included the caption "Here for business and pleasure" alongside a palm tree emoji. The cut of this body-hugging dress definitely showed off Leavitt's curves, but the print was quite the head-scratcher.
We can all recognize zebra print a mile away. But the stark black and white pattern that makes it so recognizable is the same reason many folks steer clear. This green-on-green version makes the typical pattern seem downright chic in comparison. On one hand, it turns zebra print into something more wearable. On the other, it makes us wonder — why would a green zebra print exist, at all? If this dress was in a solid green or a softer, subtler pattern, it would have made for a much better and less confusing look.
The leopard print dress that had major Real Housewives vibes
While Karoline Leavitt may not have sported many good examples of this, there are plenty of easy ways to pull off animal print that are both stylish and fun. When it's a flop, though, these garish patterns often come across as costume-y or over-the-top. A great way to avoid this is by creating balance in your ensemble. A touch of animal print can go a long way. A lot of animal print, on the other hand, is typically too much. And, unfortunately, the midi dress that Leavitt donned for CPAC in February 2025 was a perfect example of the latter.
Leavitt hit the stage in a leopard print dress, which was midi-length and featured a high neckline. In such a bold print, this silhouette totally overwhelmed the White House press secretary. There was just way too much of one print, and it would have looked much better if it was broken up a bit. How Leavitt styled the dress made it even worse; she paired the long hemline with tall black boots, which caused her to appear even more covered up than she already did. All in all, this outfit showed that when it comes to a bold print less is more.
Leavitt's tacky leopard print jacket
In Karoline Leavitt's defense, the quintessential leopard print jacket, or even long winter coat, has had its fashion moment time and time again. It's possible that, in 2018, pairing a leopard print teddy coat with a pair of dark wash skinny jeans wasn't quite as bad as it looks today. But, let's be real, this ensemble was never exactly stylish either. Leavitt was just 20 years old when she posed with a pal in Central Park for a photo that she later posted on Instagram. And, perhaps the fact that she was still college age explains a bit about her look.
The belt buckle, the pom-pom keychain on the bag, the oversized hoops, the flat-ironed hair — it's safe to say that the animal print bomber jacket-style teddy coat wasn't the worst, most overly-trendy detail of this 'fit. That said, swapping this jacket out for one in a solid color would have improved the overall look quite a bit. And, while we can give Leavitt a pass for trying out not-so-stylish trends when she was in her early 20s, we know that after this photo was snapped, she continued clinging to her animal print for years to come.