Karoline Leavitt's Fashion Fails We Can't Ignore

Bursting onto the scene as the fresh new face of Donald Trump's second presidential administration, Trump spokesperson turned press secretary Karoline Leavitt is making waves and taking names. After Leavitt had a heated exchange with CNN's Kasie Hunt, it was clear she was destined to secure a golden position with the 47th President. However, being in the public eye also comes with its fair share of scrutiny from strangers, and Leavitt is not immune. Not only is Leavitt now trying to outrun plastic surgery rumors, she's also going to have to gear up for some rampant criticism about her wardrobe.

Typically the type of workwear that's expected on Capitol Hill errs on the side of professionalism, with suits, jackets, ties, and formality. Yet, when it comes to the Trump team, tradition is not usually their bag. For her part, Leavitt often taps into her Catholic roots and has been boasting some pro business looks — a sign she's taking her job as the country's youngest press secretary very seriously. However, not all of her outfits have hit the mark. In fact, some of Leavitt's fashion has failed her in miserable ways. Here's a peek at just a few of the outfits Leavitt might want to purge from her closet.