Whatever Happened To Kelly Rutherford?

"Gossip Girl" getting canceled might've been somewhat of a relief for Kelly Rutherford, as she was involved in some serious legal issues involving her kids while filming, and the issues only got worse after the show wrapped. While the series was still filming, Rutherford divorced her ex-husband Daniel Giersch and the two fought over custody of their two children. Initially, the former couple settled on joint custody of their children, but the case was complicated in 2012 when Giersch, a European citizen, had his United States visa revoked due to drug dealing and fraud accusations, so was no longer legally allowed to be in the country.

Advertisement

That same year, a judge issued a new custody agreement in light of Giersch's visa issues. The judge ruled that, in order to maintain their joint custody arrangement, Giersch and Rutherford's children would stay in France with Giersch, as he wasn't allowed in the United States, forcing Rutherford to travel in order to visit her kids. "I'm all for 50/50 and all for children having a mother and father — and co-parenting," Rutherford said of the custody ruling in a 2012 interview with ABC News, continuing by pointing out the issues it posed. "I'm a working mother. I've been the sole support of my children their entire life ... and I have a job. I'm going to do my best to be there, obviously, every chance I get, but I can't just be there on a regular basis when I have to work," she said. Rutherford also denied claims from her ex-husband that she was responsible for his deportation from the United States.

Advertisement