Bettina Anderson Puts Kimberly Guilfoyle To Shame With Passionate Defense Of Don Jr.

While Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle may have more in common than anyone realized, Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend is proving that she and Guilfoyle are far from exactly alike. Anderson recently went out of her way to come to her beau's defense. And, this was something we rarely saw Guilfoyle do during her six years with Don Jr.

The recent New York Magazine article, "The Age of Don Jr.," seemingly struck a nerve with Anderson, as she took to her Instagram Story to call out its claims about her boyfriend. She reposted a quote from the article, which had been shared on the New York Magazine Instagram account and was attributed to an insider of the Trump-sphere. It read, "[Don Jr.] is the most despised member of the family; he's an a**hole, a spoiled heir." Per Page Six, above the quote Anderson wrote, "That's my guy!" with a laughing emoji and a smiley face with hearts. She also added smaller text below the quote, which showed that she doesn't believe the source is actually legitimate. "DEFINITELY an 'insider' VERY familiar with [Don Jr.]," she wrote sarcastically.

Evidently, Anderson felt compelled to share with the world how strongly she disagreed with this public insult for Don Jr. And, while Guilfoyle was certainly always complimenting Donald Trump and coming to the defense of MAGA on social media, we rarely saw her stick up for Don Jr. quite like this. While Guilfoyle always seemed to be in a relationship with MAGA itself, Anderson is already making it clear that she is Don Jr.'s number one fan.