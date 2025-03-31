Bettina Anderson Puts Kimberly Guilfoyle To Shame With Passionate Defense Of Don Jr.
While Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle may have more in common than anyone realized, Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend is proving that she and Guilfoyle are far from exactly alike. Anderson recently went out of her way to come to her beau's defense. And, this was something we rarely saw Guilfoyle do during her six years with Don Jr.
The recent New York Magazine article, "The Age of Don Jr.," seemingly struck a nerve with Anderson, as she took to her Instagram Story to call out its claims about her boyfriend. She reposted a quote from the article, which had been shared on the New York Magazine Instagram account and was attributed to an insider of the Trump-sphere. It read, "[Don Jr.] is the most despised member of the family; he's an a**hole, a spoiled heir." Per Page Six, above the quote Anderson wrote, "That's my guy!" with a laughing emoji and a smiley face with hearts. She also added smaller text below the quote, which showed that she doesn't believe the source is actually legitimate. "DEFINITELY an 'insider' VERY familiar with [Don Jr.]," she wrote sarcastically.
Evidently, Anderson felt compelled to share with the world how strongly she disagreed with this public insult for Don Jr. And, while Guilfoyle was certainly always complimenting Donald Trump and coming to the defense of MAGA on social media, we rarely saw her stick up for Don Jr. quite like this. While Guilfoyle always seemed to be in a relationship with MAGA itself, Anderson is already making it clear that she is Don Jr.'s number one fan.
Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. both fired back at the claims about him
It has only been a few months since Donald Trump Jr. finally confirmed his split with Kimberly Guilfoyle, and he has already taken his relationship with Bettina Anderson to the next level. Don Jr. and Anderson didn't waste any time telling the world about their romance. And, Anderson hasn't been mincing words about how she feels about her controversial partner ever since. Later in her Instagram Story, she called Don Jr. the "finest, loveliest, tenderest, and most beautiful and brilliant person" (via Page Six).
It's no surprise that Anderson felt the need to address this particular New York Magazine article, since it didn't just take jabs at Don Jr. — it also questioned their relationship. An insider told the outlet that the Don Jr. and Anderson match-up came as a shock to the people of Palm Beach, based on that not-so-glowing quote Anderson called out on Instagram. The article noted that the socialite seemed to be part of the town's crowd that was previously judgmental of the Trump family. Furthermore, the piece also implied that a desire for Don Jr.'s money and power may have been what inspired Anderson's reported about-face.
In his own Instagram Story, Don Jr. also fired back at the article's claims about him. "Don't get me wrong, I can totally be an a**hole when I need to be," he wrote, noting, " ... I think you'd be hard pressed to find a regular person who actually knows me that thinks that," per Page Six. He added, "There's no wonder why these 'sources' are always anonymous" and called said sources "cowards."