Bettina Anderson And Kimberly Guilfoyle Have More In Common Than Anyone Realized
Donald Trump Jr.'s reported new relationship with Bettina Anderson has everyone comparing just how different she is from his ex-fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle. On the surface, both couldn't be more dissimilar — one a fiery political celebrity, the other a classy socialite from old money. While Anderson was born into a wealthy family in a long line of American bankers, Guilfoyle had to claw her way to the top as the daughter of immigrants chasing the American dream.
Anderson, like most children of the insanely rich, used her money and connections to build philanthropist and model portfolios. Guilfoyle, on the other hand, got her big break as a public prosecutor on a high-profile dog mauling case before sliding into politics and reinventing herself as a MAGA cheerleader.
With such different lives, you wouldn't expect these two women to have much in common — besides, of course, their taste in men. But a closer look at their personal histories shows that Don Jr.'s current flame and ex are more alike than they seem. In fact, in a world without a certain "prized bachelor," they might have even been friends.
Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle have histories of non-GOP behavior
Given that the Trump family currently leads the Republican party, you might assume the Trump heir would date staunchly right-wing women. But Donald Trump Jr.'s relationship history tells a different story. Kimberly Guilfoyle, for instance, may be a Trump defender today, but she was once married to Gavin Newsom — a Democrat governor and one of the GOP's arch nemeses.
Similarly, Bettina Anderson's history doesn't exactly scream Republican loyalty. Her social media sometimes critiqued politics broadly, such as with a 2020 Facebook post that even took a playful jab at Donald Trump. She compared the election to "The Notebook" movie, pointing out they both had "A white house," lost mail, constant arguing, and an endless plot. While her posts weren't pro-Democrat, they certainly weren't GOP-friendly. In another post, Anderson joked about how endless the election seemed: "This election feels like the last 4 minutes of a football game when you're like 'oh so that means it'll be done in 4 minutes' ... and the football game is like ... 'hahahahaha ... no.'"
Anderson and Guilfoyle are masters of the social scene
Kimberly Guilfoyle has made quite a name for herself as a party girl and social butterfly skilled at persuading wealthy donors to loosen their purse strings for Donald Trump's causes. Sources even claim her boozy nickname — "the Margarita girl," per the Daily Mail — and her drinking contributed to her and Donald Trump Jr.'s breakup. The idea is that his new lady, Bettina Anderson, is less social, classier, and more demure. But this isn't actually true.
Anderson has made waves among the Palm Beach elites by organizing fundraisers, galas, and charity drives. In fact, when Anderson was asked what she's "most proud of" in a 2022 interview, her response focused on her social prowess: "I think I'm most proud of the incredible network of people I am blessed to have, and my ability to create connections and make introductions and put people together professionally and socially" (via The Daily Front Row).
Both women's histories are so similar that they've been accused of using Don Jr. to climb the social ladder. Don Jr.'s friends reportedly worry that his new girlfriend, Anderson, is leveraging their relationship for fame — a concern strikingly similar to how the Trumps felt about Guilfoyle. Ivanka Trump and Melania Trump, in particular, were rumored find her untrustworthy, believing she saw the Trump family as a money-making machine. So, is Anderson just a younger, wealthier version of Guilfoyle? If so, it wouldn't be the first time a Trump man traded in his partner for a younger model.
Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle were models
One of the most striking similarities between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Bettina Anderson is their shared experience as models. In a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan, Guilfoyle shared how she really feels about her past as an underwear model and revealed that she did it to put herself through school: "I was able to meet a tremendous [number] of interesting people through modeling, and I really learned a lot about self-confidence and self-esteem. I learned how to cue into my own autonomy as a woman. I don't have any regrets about all of the jobs in the different fields that I've worked in."
On the other hand, Anderson also chose to model, but not for financial reasons. For her, it seems more like a rite of passage for wealthy, beautiful young women born into privilege. The key difference between both women's portfolio is that Anderson still models and doesn't seem to be stopping any time soon. Guilfoyle, on the other hand, left the modeling industry for politics and appears to have gone to great lengths to erase most of her portfolio from the internet — assuming, of course, it was ever uploaded in the first place.
Both women are heavily influenced by their mothers
Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle's countless interviews often dive into vastly different topics — think "How do you give back?" versus "Why is Trump America's savior?" However, when they were asked about their mothers, both women offered similar answers.
Speaking with Cosmopolitan in 2014, Kimberly credited her success to her late mother, Mercedes Guilfoyle: "My mother taught me early on not to be afraid to put myself out there — especially as a woman." Similarly, Bettina seems to have sweet relationship with her mother, Inger Anderson. On Instagram in 2020, Bettina shared a photoshoot she did with her mother and other women she's close to and said, "I could not be more proud to have such incredible, beautiful, strong, and loving women in my life." During her 2022 interview with The Daily Front Row, Bettina said, "My mom has always been an inspiration to me."
Both women's careers are also deeply influenced by their mothers, albeit in different ways. Bettina has followed in her mother's modeling and philanthropic footsteps, while Guilfoyle fulfilled her mother's unrealized dream of becoming a lawyer.
Bettina and Kimberly have the same fashion faves
You probably already know that the major difference between Bettina Anderson and Kimberly Guilfoyle is their style. The former Fox host is known for her short, tight, and daring outfits, while the socialite goes for classier, more timeless pieces. But here's the truth: their taste in fashion isn't all that different. Back in 2016, during an interview with Palm Beach Illustrated, Anderson gushed about her favorite brand: "I am really into Zimmermann, which is a cool brand from Australia." Zimmermann seems to also be a favorite of Guilfoyle's, since the brand's looks have made appearances on her Instagram feed.
Beyond the Australian brand, both women seem partial to Salvatore Ferragamo, Alexander McQueen, Jimmy Choo, and Dolce & Gabbana — to name a few. While their overall aesthetics are different, there's no doubt that Guilfoyle and Anderson could shop at the same high-end stores. This further supports the theory that Guilfoyle and Anderson would actually get along well if they didn't have the same taste in men.