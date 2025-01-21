Bettina Anderson And Kimberly Guilfoyle Have More In Common Than Anyone Realized

Donald Trump Jr.'s reported new relationship with Bettina Anderson has everyone comparing just how different she is from his ex-fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle. On the surface, both couldn't be more dissimilar — one a fiery political celebrity, the other a classy socialite from old money. While Anderson was born into a wealthy family in a long line of American bankers, Guilfoyle had to claw her way to the top as the daughter of immigrants chasing the American dream.

Anderson, like most children of the insanely rich, used her money and connections to build philanthropist and model portfolios. Guilfoyle, on the other hand, got her big break as a public prosecutor on a high-profile dog mauling case before sliding into politics and reinventing herself as a MAGA cheerleader.

With such different lives, you wouldn't expect these two women to have much in common — besides, of course, their taste in men. But a closer look at their personal histories shows that Don Jr.'s current flame and ex are more alike than they seem. In fact, in a world without a certain "prized bachelor," they might have even been friends.