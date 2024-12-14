Donald Trump Jr. Finally Confirms Split With Kimberly Guilfoyle (As If We Didn't Know)

In a development absolutely nobody saw coming (insert sarcastic eye-roll here), Donald Trump Jr. made it clear he's split from Kimberly Guilfoyle. On December 13, 2024 — Friday the 13th, might we add — he gave an exclusive statement to Page Six: "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond." He praised her credentials as an attorney, former Fox News host, and "leader of the MAGA movement" and added of her new ambassador role, "The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."

True, the once and future first son didn't come out and say he and Guilfoyle are no longer together, but neither did he protest, "The wedding's still on!" Instead, he chided the media for their "baseless and petty fake news cheap shots" at his ex-fiancée and assured the outlet, "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father's administration." But actions speak louder than words. Page Six also reported that, just two days earlier, Don Jr. and his reported younger mistress, Bettina Anderson, had a coming-out of sorts with an appearance at Mar-a-Lago. Sources dished that the two were openly cozy with each other and got a plumb seating spot on the VIP stage. Most notably, President-elect Donald Trump greeted the couple before catching his flight to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange — and everyone knows that when the girlfriend meets dad, it means the relationship is getting serious.

