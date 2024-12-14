Donald Trump Jr. Finally Confirms Split With Kimberly Guilfoyle (As If We Didn't Know)
In a development absolutely nobody saw coming (insert sarcastic eye-roll here), Donald Trump Jr. made it clear he's split from Kimberly Guilfoyle. On December 13, 2024 — Friday the 13th, might we add — he gave an exclusive statement to Page Six: "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond." He praised her credentials as an attorney, former Fox News host, and "leader of the MAGA movement" and added of her new ambassador role, "The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever."
True, the once and future first son didn't come out and say he and Guilfoyle are no longer together, but neither did he protest, "The wedding's still on!" Instead, he chided the media for their "baseless and petty fake news cheap shots" at his ex-fiancée and assured the outlet, "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father's administration." But actions speak louder than words. Page Six also reported that, just two days earlier, Don Jr. and his reported younger mistress, Bettina Anderson, had a coming-out of sorts with an appearance at Mar-a-Lago. Sources dished that the two were openly cozy with each other and got a plumb seating spot on the VIP stage. Most notably, President-elect Donald Trump greeted the couple before catching his flight to ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange — and everyone knows that when the girlfriend meets dad, it means the relationship is getting serious.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is keeping quiet while Don Jr. flaunts his new love
The all-but-official breakup between Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. may have been messier than it seems. Despite their efforts to appear civil, the couple has been rumored to be caught fighting in public. The Daily Mail cited insiders who claim the future first son was becoming increasingly embarrassed by his fiancée. Guilfoyle's fashion and makeup blunders never quite suited the Trump White House style and she reportedly loves the social scene more than Don Jr. does. Socialite Bettina Anderson is thought to be a better match both in personality and profile.
Sources assured People the split was "friendly," adding, "The Trump family is still enamored with her. ...Even before she and Don were together, she was close with the family." Still, President-elect Donald Trump's decision to appoint her as U.S. ambassador to Greece came across as coincidentally quick, leading to speculation the move was a bid to buy Guilfoyle's silence. Whether or not it was, Guilfoyle has yet to comment on her relationship or the rumors about her man's new lady. Her social media feed is filled with praise for the Trump administration's incoming cabinet picks along with her friends' congratulations on her new assignment. And while Guilfoyle sported her engagement ring in the Election Day photo she shared, she hasn't posted any new pics of herself since. Maintaining her dignity and silence in the midst of the gossip whirlwind is probably her best move at this point, not to mention good practice for being a diplomat.