Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Has People Saying The Same Shady Thing About Meghan
There are plenty of folks who rarely miss an opportunity to make a dig at Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Most recently, it was a photo of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy that has netizens giving Meghan a hard time. A photo of Davy with her two young children is making the rounds online, and it has people wondering what could have been if Harry married his ex, rather than Meghan.
I leave you with this image. Chelsy Davy, who could've become the Duchess of Sussex had she wanted to, living her best life in her homeland (Zimbabwe).
You coulda had this Harry. In Africa, too. Moron. pic.twitter.com/mYu04xIqHF
— vbspurs (@vbspurs) March 31, 2025
"I leave you with this image. Chelsy Davy, who could've become the Duchess of Sussex had she wanted to, living her best life in her homeland (Zimbabwe). You coulda had this Harry. In Africa, too. Moron," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote in a post alongside the photo. In 2004, Harry met Davy in South Africa, and they dated sporadically until 2010. Davy attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018. She got a lot of flak from the media when she was dating Harry. She was seen as a party girl and wasn't thought of as a good fit for the royal family.
Among the startling revelations in Harry's memoir, "Spare," he explained what drew him to Davy. According to him, "She didn't care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy," per Us Weekly. She reportedly ended things with Harry, because she didn't want a life in the limelight.
Chelsy Davy's happy life has people wondering
Chelsy Davy has changed through the years. Today, she is married to Sam Cutmore-Scott, a millionaire hotel owner. The couple has two children — three-year-old Leo and baby Chloe, and Davy owns the jewelry brand Aya Jewels. The brand's Instagram account posted the adorable photo of Chelsy and her children in honor of Mother's Day. "So sad Harry let her go. She's a gem," one Instagram user said in the comments section (although it was reportedly her decision to end the relationship). Seeing Davy after many years, settled down with two young children just like Prince Harry has, left some people wondering if Harry has regrets.
"Prince Harry must feel a wave of heartache and regret every time he catches a glimpse of Chelsy Davy flourishing in Africa — her two children giggling by her side, her business thriving, and her life radiating joy and purpose, ... " one X user wrote, earning over 5,000 likes. "In stark contrast, he's living his current wife's dream in Hollywood, a glitzy, spotlight-chasing existence that was never truly his, while watching Chelsy embody the life that could have been his ..." they added. It's clear that Harry's life has taken a turn that the public didn't expect — now that he and Meghan Markle left the royal family and live in California. For this reason, it is understandable why some folks wonder what would have happened if Harry and Davy tied the knot. In reality, though, there were plenty of signs that Harry and Davy were never going to last, and folks' guesses about their relationship are nothing but guesses.