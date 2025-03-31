Prince Harry's Ex Chelsy Davy Has People Saying The Same Shady Thing About Meghan

There are plenty of folks who rarely miss an opportunity to make a dig at Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Most recently, it was a photo of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy that has netizens giving Meghan a hard time. A photo of Davy with her two young children is making the rounds online, and it has people wondering what could have been if Harry married his ex, rather than Meghan.

I leave you with this image. Chelsy Davy, who could've become the Duchess of Sussex had she wanted to, living her best life in her homeland (Zimbabwe). You coulda had this Harry. In Africa, too. Moron. pic.twitter.com/mYu04xIqHF — vbspurs (@vbspurs) March 31, 2025

"I leave you with this image. Chelsy Davy, who could've become the Duchess of Sussex had she wanted to, living her best life in her homeland (Zimbabwe). You coulda had this Harry. In Africa, too. Moron," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote in a post alongside the photo. In 2004, Harry met Davy in South Africa, and they dated sporadically until 2010. Davy attended Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018. She got a lot of flak from the media when she was dating Harry. She was seen as a party girl and wasn't thought of as a good fit for the royal family.

Among the startling revelations in Harry's memoir, "Spare," he explained what drew him to Davy. According to him, "She didn't care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy," per Us Weekly. She reportedly ended things with Harry, because she didn't want a life in the limelight.