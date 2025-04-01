How Big Of An Age Gap Does Trump Aide Margo Martin Have With Her Rumored Boyfriend?

Margo Martin has been making waves for quite some time, first as President Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, and then as the controversial commander-in-chief's special assistant and communications advisor. Martin sent the rumor mill into overdrive in April 2024 when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while attending Trump's New York hush money trial, where she was even mistaken for Melania Trump, whose absence from her husband's criminal trial didn't help rumblings about their troubled marriage.

The media scoured Martin's social media accounts to try to figure out who her mystery man was, but the Trump staffer only let the cat out of the bag when she posted a snap of her with lacrosse player Brock Sorensen to Instagram in January 2025. Is Martin engaged to Sorensen? Is she officially dating him? That remains a mystery. But something else pundits have been interested in is the age gap between the couple. When Martin stepped out wearing an apparent engagement ring in 2024, she was 28. Sorensen was born in 1989, making him almost 10 years her senior.

The 7-year age gap doesn't appear to phase the couple, but psychologists warn that it can be detrimental. Age differences of four to six years have been shown to affect relationship satisfaction. The higher the age gap, the more it decreases. Of course, this is not a one-size-fits-all analysis, and is by no means proof that Sorensen and Martin's romance is doomed to fail. The couple does have very different interests, however, with Martin navigating the world of politics while Sorensen tackles the challenges of the lacrosse field.

