How Big Of An Age Gap Does Trump Aide Margo Martin Have With Her Rumored Boyfriend?
Margo Martin has been making waves for quite some time, first as President Donald Trump's deputy communications chief, and then as the controversial commander-in-chief's special assistant and communications advisor. Martin sent the rumor mill into overdrive in April 2024 when she was spotted wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while attending Trump's New York hush money trial, where she was even mistaken for Melania Trump, whose absence from her husband's criminal trial didn't help rumblings about their troubled marriage.
The media scoured Martin's social media accounts to try to figure out who her mystery man was, but the Trump staffer only let the cat out of the bag when she posted a snap of her with lacrosse player Brock Sorensen to Instagram in January 2025. Is Martin engaged to Sorensen? Is she officially dating him? That remains a mystery. But something else pundits have been interested in is the age gap between the couple. When Martin stepped out wearing an apparent engagement ring in 2024, she was 28. Sorensen was born in 1989, making him almost 10 years her senior.
The 7-year age gap doesn't appear to phase the couple, but psychologists warn that it can be detrimental. Age differences of four to six years have been shown to affect relationship satisfaction. The higher the age gap, the more it decreases. Of course, this is not a one-size-fits-all analysis, and is by no means proof that Sorensen and Martin's romance is doomed to fail. The couple does have very different interests, however, with Martin navigating the world of politics while Sorensen tackles the challenges of the lacrosse field.
Margo Martin seems to get along well with older men
Fans shouldn't worry too much about the seven-year age gap between Margo Martin and Brock Sorensen. After all, she gets along swimmingly with President Donald Trump, who is set to turn 79 in June 2025. The White House staffer has spent a considerable amount of time with the divisive politician, and her Instagram page is littered with snaps of the two of them happily posing together. In fact, if you were living under a rock for the past few years, you might even think she was dating the president rather than Sorensen, since the lacrosse player has only been afforded one square on her feed so far while Donald inhabits several.
Martin has been widely dubbed a staunch Trump loyalist. Not only did she make an appearance at his hush money trial while his wife was getting her hair done, she also popped up on the 2024 campaign trail while the first lady, again, remained conspicuously absent. Furthermore, Martin even filled the Melania Trump-shaped hole at her husband's side at various glamorous events too. Her continued alliance with the president shouldn't come as a surprise, though.
The communications advisor has been open about how much she enjoyed working for Donald during his first term. After his disgraceful exit from the White House in 2021, Martin took to Instagram to share a farewell message to the White House and her beloved boss, posting a snap of the two of them strolling through the grounds. As a result, Martin is likely just as ecstatic as Donald to be walking the hallowed halls of the West Wing again. Whether her rumored relationship with Sorensen will survive her political aspirations and fealty to Team Trump remains to be seen.