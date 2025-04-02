Fox News Personality Dana Perino's Most Awkward On-Air Blunder Of All Time

Thanks to the live aspect of televised news, many messy and awkward moments are caught on camera. You've likely seen those YouTube compilations of news anchor fails, where wardrobe malfunctions and phrasing slip-ups are a constant. There's one Fox News anchor that has certainly come up — and we're not talking about Megyn Kelly and her controversies.

It's actually Dana Perino who takes the #1 spot on the list of awkward on-air blunders. In a 2021 segment from Fox's "The Five," details of Jessica Tarlov's personal life went from private to public when Perino let it slip that her co-anchor was pregnant — something no one knew about Tarlov at the time. While discussing what the hosts had done during the COVID-19 pandemic, Perino said to Tarlov, "Jessica, did you try anything new? I mean you've got something new coming!" Tarlov's eye-widened reaction clearly told Perino that this was a secret, but at that point, the truth had to come out. "Yeah, and now the audience knows. So, I'm pregnant," Tarlov said, later alluding to it not being the right moment to come clean.

Luckily for Perino, the whole table erupted in laughter, eventually including Tarlov. An embarrassed Perino apologized and admitted that she thought it was public knowledge. "Maybe this is a good reason I shouldn't have two shows," Perino joked. Before they cut to commercial, Jesse Watters exclaimed, "I just can't believe I didn't blow it!" — inciting even more laughter.