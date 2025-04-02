The Real Meaning Behind Carrie Underwood's Rarely-Seen Tattoos

Tattoos have been an underrated part of Carrie Underwood's style transformation over the years. But this is probably because many of them are carefully hidden. And yet, the country star's family inspired some of her most visible body art. Underwood has a daisy tattoo on her forearm that isn't hard to miss if she's not wearing sleeves. She posted a picture of it on her Instagram, where her sisters-in-law also showed off tattoos they received on their arms as well. Although they didn't exactly get matching ink, it seemed like the designs all followed the overarching theme of nature.

Whereas the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker opted for a daisy, one sister-in-law got a tattoo of some birds while another chose other flowers. An obvious tribute to their sisterhood, Underwood gushed in the caption: "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I'm so happy I get to do life with them!!!" However, the Grammy winner did get matching tattoos with her blood relatives. Underwood had a small heart tattoo placed on her foot. Meanwhile, her mom and her two sisters got the same tattoo on their wrists, further illustrating their bond.