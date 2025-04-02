The Real Meaning Behind Carrie Underwood's Rarely-Seen Tattoos
Tattoos have been an underrated part of Carrie Underwood's style transformation over the years. But this is probably because many of them are carefully hidden. And yet, the country star's family inspired some of her most visible body art. Underwood has a daisy tattoo on her forearm that isn't hard to miss if she's not wearing sleeves. She posted a picture of it on her Instagram, where her sisters-in-law also showed off tattoos they received on their arms as well. Although they didn't exactly get matching ink, it seemed like the designs all followed the overarching theme of nature.
Whereas the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker opted for a daisy, one sister-in-law got a tattoo of some birds while another chose other flowers. An obvious tribute to their sisterhood, Underwood gushed in the caption: "God truly showed us great favor by putting us all together. These ladies are strong, kind and faithful and I'm so happy I get to do life with them!!!" However, the Grammy winner did get matching tattoos with her blood relatives. Underwood had a small heart tattoo placed on her foot. Meanwhile, her mom and her two sisters got the same tattoo on their wrists, further illustrating their bond.
Not all of Carrie Underwood's tattoos have hidden meanings
Not all of Carrie Underwood's tattoos were created equal. She treated herself to another set while the country star was in college studying for a surprising major. Despite how hidden these tattoos are, Underwood confirmed that there was no meaning hidden inside of them. "I was in college and got them done. They don't mean anything," she explained bluntly in an interview with Redbook magazine. The mysterious ink she was referring to was of a black cat and a four-leaf clover. Although the two images were classic symbols of luck on two completely opposing spectrums, it's unclear if the connection was intentional.
There was also once talk that the "Jesus, Take the Wheel" hitmaker might've got another secret tattoo. The rumors circulated in 2019 when go-to celebrity artist JonBoy posted an Instagram photo of a finger with the word "faith" inked on it. When he tagged Underwood on the platform, many assumed that the digit belonged to the "American Idol" winner. But she and her team swiftly debunked that theory. Judging from her past activity, Underwood will be the first to let the world know if she ever gets another tattoo. Whether the Grammy winner shows it off or keeps the ink private, though, remains to be seen.