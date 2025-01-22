Carrie Underwood's Style Transformation Through The Years Has Heads Turning

Over the years, Carrie Underwood has experimented with the length and style of her signature blonde mane and firmed up her physique (those legs, y'all). But where the "American Girl" singer most notably changes things up is with her fashion choices.

The Grammy award-winning artist has tried on a variety of looks ranging from cute country girl next door to sexy siren. Plenty of her choices were big hits with fans and critics alike, while some of Underwood's outfits should have landed her on the worst-dressed list. Additionally, Underwood has worn outfits that bordered on inappropriate, criticized due to the fact that they nearly resulted in very unfortunate malfunctions — like the time she nearly bared more than she dared in short shorts while performing on "Good Morning America."

These awkward on-camera moments aside, Underwood has refused to let anything slow her down. The 5-foot-3 dynamo with the big voice is a powerhouse who juggles being the mother of two kids, Isaiah and Jacob, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher, to being a judge on "American Idol" — the very show that made her a household name. All of that while singing and performing all across the country, including at the second inauguration of President Donald Trump.

