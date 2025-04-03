The Undeniable Red Flags In Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi's Relationship

Millie Bobby Brown is listed among the most successful young actors of her time. Her acting career started when she was just 9, and she has since starred in some of Netflix's hit series and movies, including "Stranger Things" and "Enola Holmes." Although she experienced some rejection along the way, Brown's acting career continued to flourish throughout her childhood and early adulthood. Along with starting her career early, she's also found love at just 20 years old. In 2024, Brown married actor and model Jake Bongiovi — the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi. However, he was not her first industry beau.

Between 2017 and 2018, Brown was in a relationship with social media personality Jacob Sartorius. The two dated for about seven months before they announced their mutual breakup on Instagram. After Sartorius, Brown's next picks for boyfriends were David Beckham's son, Romeo Beckham, and then Joseph Robinson, from 2019 to 2020. Her relationship with Bongiovi came a year later, in 2021.

Though the married couple remains happy, being in the spotlight leaves room for the public to see some undeniable red flags in their relationship, which Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, spoke to The List about in an exclusive interview. "When it comes to the impact of the Hollywood spotlight on anyone's relationship, it can't be good," Trombetti said about the couple. "Hollywood scrutiny is never a good thing." There are some anomalies in Brown and Bongiovi's relationship that have raised eyebrows, and we spoke to Trombetti for her expert opinion on them.

