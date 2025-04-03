Maria Shriver's Marriage To Arnold Schwarzenegger Caused More Problems For Her Than We Knew

Maria Shriver has had an eventful life and nearly all of it has been in the public eye. She is a member of the famous Kennedy family and married movie star and bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1985. Sadly, Shriver felt unnoticed in her marriage as she was overlooked by many in favor of her superstar husband. Even when the two first met, Schwarzenegger commented on her body rather than her intelligence or personality. Feelings of insecurity only got worse when, 25 years into their marriage, it was revealed that Schwarzenegger had secretly cheated on his wife and fathered a child with his housekeeper. Shiver was devastated by the scandal and no one was surprised when she filed for divorce (which took 10 years to finalize). But what many didn't know was that the huge media frenzy from her husband's infidelity and lies destroyed Shriver's self-confidence and sense of self worth.

In her book "I Am Maria," Shriver said (via People) that by the time she turned 55 in 2010, she was "barely able to get out of bed," let alone continue with the busy life she had become accustomed to. She was still grieving her mother who had died the previous year. Then, she wrote: "all hell seemed to break loose. My First Lady job came to an end. My father died. And then came another devastating, life-altering blow: my twenty-five-year-long marriage blew up. It broke my heart, it broke my spirit, it broke what was left of me."