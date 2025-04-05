Tragic Details About Shania Twain's Childhood

Shania Twain dealt with insecurity about her body for decades and shared in an interview with Us Weekly that she was the victim of unwanted touching when she was young. It happened so frequently that she didn't even want to be a girl anymore. "As a female, throughout my youth [I was] touched inappropriately so many times [and] I was in abusive situations where you hate being a woman. I hated being a girl," she told the outlet.

Twain also revealed she told her mother she wanted to be a bodybuilder when she grew up so she could take back control of her own self. "I wanted to be a big, strong man that nobody was going to f*** around with. No one was going to touch my arm or my ass or anything unless I was OK with it."

No one deserves to be treated that way, and what Twain endured is unforgivable. Thankfully, she was able to crawl out of the darkness and embrace herself through her powerful music.