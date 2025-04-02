Melania Trump's Chaotic Animal Print Coat With Belted Bow Gives Sarah Huckabee Sanders Vibes
Melania Trump has mostly stayed out of the spotlight during Donald Trump's second term as president, similar to how she operated during the presidential campaign. When the first lady has made public appearances, however, it's been in outfits that have caused a stir (and not always in a good way). She was one of the worst-dressed at Donald's inauguration, Melania's outfit for Donald's first joint address to Congress was uninspired, and for some, her latest outing isn't raising the bar fashion-wise either. Melania spoke at the International Women of Courage Awards in Washington D.C. while wearing a long leopard print coat. Some people did seem to love the outfit, but the coat just felt a bit too bulky and not as flattering compared to some of Melania's best looks. We're used to something a bit sleeker from the first lady, and this look feels almost as though she's channeling the style of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas. Sanders isn't one to shy away from an elaborate all-over print with a belt, which have left people wondering if she needs a new stylist.
Sanders isn't the only comparison Melania is getting with her outfit. Someone on X, formerly known as Twitter, compared Melania's look to that of Peg Bundy, a character from the sitcom "Married... with Children" who was known for her trash-meets-glam, over-the-top looks. Others compared the outfit to roadkill. Yikes!
Melania Trump's leopard print coat didn't make sense for a number of reasons
In Melania Trump's speech for the International Women of Courage Awards, she talked about love, saying, "Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy, and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles" (via USA Today). However, some thought the coat didn't work with her words. "Why wear leopard print? Why promote crime against nature? It's not sexy, it's evil. The contrast with the positive message is so big that it annuls it," one X user wrote.
Then there was the fact that the Washington D.C. event where Melania spoke was indoors, rendering the coat unnecessary. Perhaps it incentivized her to leave sooner? That was one person's theory. "Melania Trump never stays long enough anywhere to take off her coat," someone joked on X. The calfskin coat that Melania wore reportedly costs around $11,000, and it was a gift from Palm Beach designer Milly Park.
Melania's last big animal print coat moment came in October 2024 when she wore a Michael Kors zebra print to a campaign event at Madison Square Garden alongside her husband. Plenty of people didn't like that look either. Maybe it's time for her to skip these large belted coats, especially inside and especially in an animal print.