Melania Trump's Chaotic Animal Print Coat With Belted Bow Gives Sarah Huckabee Sanders Vibes

Melania Trump has mostly stayed out of the spotlight during Donald Trump's second term as president, similar to how she operated during the presidential campaign. When the first lady has made public appearances, however, it's been in outfits that have caused a stir (and not always in a good way). She was one of the worst-dressed at Donald's inauguration, Melania's outfit for Donald's first joint address to Congress was uninspired, and for some, her latest outing isn't raising the bar fashion-wise either. Melania spoke at the International Women of Courage Awards in Washington D.C. while wearing a long leopard print coat. Some people did seem to love the outfit, but the coat just felt a bit too bulky and not as flattering compared to some of Melania's best looks. We're used to something a bit sleeker from the first lady, and this look feels almost as though she's channeling the style of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas. Sanders isn't one to shy away from an elaborate all-over print with a belt, which have left people wondering if she needs a new stylist.

Advertisement

Sanders isn't the only comparison Melania is getting with her outfit. Someone on X, formerly known as Twitter, compared Melania's look to that of Peg Bundy, a character from the sitcom "Married... with Children" who was known for her trash-meets-glam, over-the-top looks. Others compared the outfit to roadkill. Yikes!