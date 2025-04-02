Batman Forever Actor, Val Kilmer, Dead At 65

Val Kilmer, the actor whose roles in films like "Batman Forever," "Top Gun," and "Tombstone" made him a household name, has died at the age of 65. Kilmer is survived by his two children, Mercedes and Jack. His family has yet to issue a public tribute.

The New York Times confirmed Kilmer's death on April 1, reporting that he passed away at his Los Angeles home. His daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, revealed that the cause was pneumonia. The actor, as fans might recall, had previously dealt with throat cancer in 2014.

Though his acting work significantly slowed in the years leading up to his passing, Kilmer made a memorable return in "Top Gun: Maverick," reprising his role as Iceman. In his 2020 memoir, "I'm Your Huckleberry," Kilmer admitted he was initially reluctant to the character. "I didn't want the part. I didn't care about the film. The story didn't interest me," he wrote. "My agent, who also represented Tom Cruise, basically tortured me into at least meeting Tony Scott, saying he was one of the hottest directors in town." But despite going into the audition half-heartedly, he landed the role and ended up embracing it. Reflecting on the experience, Kilmer told People it felt like "being reunited with a long-lost friend." He added, "The characters never really go away. They live on in deep freeze. If you'll pardon the pun."

