Tragic Details About Chip Gaines' Life

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines attended Baylor University together, but their relationship didn't form until after their diplomas hit their hands. Call it the Invisible String Theory, but their relationship wasn't without its tangles. In 2001 when they were about six months into their relationship, Chip's career was starting to take off.

Advertisement

In his 2017 memoir, he recounted that he had been using the same team for many of his projects, but they only spoke Spanish. In an attempt to become a more effective communicator, Chip decided to take a 3-month Spanish Immersion course in Mexico, leaving all of the business responsibilities to Joanna. She was willing to help out at the time until things went south.

Two weeks went by when Chip received a heated phone call. "Your business is a joke!" Joanna yelled at him, "All these people are coming to my dad's shop demanding to be paid, and there's no money! Lucky for you, your dad is bailing your sorry butt out" (via Today). She added, "You have three days to get back to Texas or this relationship is over." Chip headed home and was able to smooth things over with Joanna and his future father-in-law, but not without learning the value of his actions: "No language acquisition or dream trip was worth that. It became my mission to prove to Jo, my parents, her parents and myself that I could do this — that I was the real deal and I wouldn't stop until I made this entrepreneurial dream of mine a reality."

Advertisement