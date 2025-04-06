What Prince William & Prince Harry Were Like Before Their Feud, According To Royal Insiders

These days, there are no signs of William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's feud ending any time soon. Yet, there was a time when these two now-famously estranged brothers were actually close. Hearing how the royal family dynamics were before their rift began makes the current state of their relationship even more heartbreaking.

In a recent interview with "60 Minutes Australia," Grant Harrold — a former butler for King Charles III at Highgrove House — opened up about the closeness the famous brothers shared in their youth. "The two of them were practical jokers. They were a team, where they used to wind each other up," he explained. According to him, "It was like that all the time. That's why it's so sad — how that's completely changed. It's extraordinary how much it could change."

Unfortunately, Charles reportedly needs help from one key royal to end the feud with Harry once and for all: William. Yet, according to William's inner circle, that doesn't sound likely unless something major changes. Insiders claim that William reportedly doesn't even want Harry to attend his future coronation. One friend told The Times, "They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad."

