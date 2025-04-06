The Throwback Pic Of Kayleigh McEnany & Ainsley Earhardt That Had Everyone Saying The Same Thing

During their daily appearances on Fox News, Kayleigh McEnany and Ainsley Earhardt always look their best. Their hair is perfectly coiffed and their makeup is spot on to bring out their natural beauty. They never skimp when it comes to eye makeup and are rarely seen without long lashes. There's one product that they seem most reliant on: eyeliner.

Advertisement

McEnany typically goes for heavier eyeliner by applying a sizable amount of it on her top and bottom lash line. But with so much black surrounding her eyes, it often overpowers their natural pigment. Too much eyeliner can make eyes appear smaller and look less youthful by drawing attention away from the color. It may be time for McEnany to retire her signature dark makeup look.

Earhardt keeps it a little more subtle with her eyeliner but definitely loves to use the product. She even posted pics on social media of her wearing eyeliner as she welcomed her child! On her daughter's birthday in 2023, Earhardt posted a video on Instagram that included photos of the mom holding her newborn in a hospital bed. You may think Earhardt went makeup free for her delivery, but the pictures say otherwise. Earhardt can be seen in dark eyeliner with her bundle of joy, not long after giving birth.

Advertisement