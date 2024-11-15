What Ainsley Earhardt Really Looks Like Makeup Free
"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt joined Fox News back in 2007. Earhardt spent six years married to Will Proctor, and the two had one daughter together. After affair rumors reportedly rocked their marriage, the couple split in 2018. Earhardt found love again with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, and their private romance with quite the noticeable age gap often has folks wondering what the Fox News it-couple is like behind-the-scenes. While viewers who watch Earhardt deliver the news may feel like they know her, it's clear that the host has a deliberate, buttoned-up appearance that she doesn't let slip. So, what does Earhardt really look like without a full face of makeup? We're getting to the bottom of it.
A glance through Earhardt's curated Instagram shows that she prefers not to have a hair out of place, and she certainly doesn't like to leave home without a full face of makeup. Even a slideshow she shared showing her cradling her new baby after giving birth shows Earhardt sporting long, black eyelashes and eyeliner to match. Still, for someone who has been in the public eye for so many years, she has let her bare face show on a few occasions. And, it proves that loads of makeup fit for hosting "Fox & Friends" may not be as vital as she thinks.
The Ice Bucket Challenge showed Earhardt looking fresh-faced
Many of us remember the Ice Bucket Challenge: a viral social media challenge from 2014 that aimed to raise money to fight ALS. Many joined the challenge — posting a video of themselves pouring ice water over their heads to social media. Ainsley Earhardt was one of them, and she appeared to have minimal to no makeup on for the occasion.
Of course, if you were ever going to go bare-faced on camera, this was a good excuse, since the ice water was sure to wreck her makeup anyway. Still, it's impressive and a bit surprising that the typically done-up Earhardt bared it all on TV, even if it was for a good cause.
She went fully bare-faced for a beach video
Even among her seemingly pared-down makeup posts, a video Ainsley Earhardt posted to her Instagram in 2014 seems to give the best evidence of how she actually looks without makeup. In the video, Earhardt speaks to the camera while at the beach. She's sporting a Yankees baseball cap and a bare face.
While she is certainly still recognizable, she looks very different from how we're used to seeing her. The most obvious difference is the change to her eyes. She typically sports false eyelashes and dark eyeliner that outlines her entire eye. Even in the low quality video, it's easy to see just how removing that eye makeup makes it easier to see her face, and she looks fresh and youthful.
She wore a pared-down makeup look to pose with her daughter
In 2023, Ainsley Earhardt posted a photo of her hugging her daughter to Instagram with the caption, "Summer nights with my sweetness. Love these days." It's clear that Earhardt is wearing makeup in this photo — it's easy to spot some blush, mascara, eyebrow product, and lip color.
Even so, this photo does give a bit more of a clue about what Earhardt looks like without her typical makeup. This look is much lighter and softer than what she's usually sporting on-air, and it shows that, for some people, paring down their makeup just a bit can make them look like an elevated, more natural version of themselves.