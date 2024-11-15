What Ainsley Earhardt Really Looks Like Makeup Free

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt joined Fox News back in 2007. Earhardt spent six years married to Will Proctor, and the two had one daughter together. After affair rumors reportedly rocked their marriage, the couple split in 2018. Earhardt found love again with fellow Fox News host Sean Hannity, and their private romance with quite the noticeable age gap often has folks wondering what the Fox News it-couple is like behind-the-scenes. While viewers who watch Earhardt deliver the news may feel like they know her, it's clear that the host has a deliberate, buttoned-up appearance that she doesn't let slip. So, what does Earhardt really look like without a full face of makeup? We're getting to the bottom of it.

Advertisement

A glance through Earhardt's curated Instagram shows that she prefers not to have a hair out of place, and she certainly doesn't like to leave home without a full face of makeup. Even a slideshow she shared showing her cradling her new baby after giving birth shows Earhardt sporting long, black eyelashes and eyeliner to match. Still, for someone who has been in the public eye for so many years, she has let her bare face show on a few occasions. And, it proves that loads of makeup fit for hosting "Fox & Friends" may not be as vital as she thinks.