Casey DeSantis' Biggest Makeup Mistakes
Governor Ron DeSantis' wife Casey DeSantis became well known to the world by supporting her husband on the campaign trail and being an active First Lady of Florida. She has even become a rumored name for the 2026 gubernatorial race. The wife and mother has divided the public with her conservative political views, but also with her own appearance. In addition to wearing a number of outfits that have missed the mark, Casey has had some bad luck with it comes to makeup as well.
Casey uses foundation to make her face look bright and clear, but sometimes she struggles to find the right amount. Her foundation has looked cakey and shiny during public appearances, washing her out. At times, her makeup looks like it is not properly blended, causing her skin tone to look unbalanced.
Perhaps Casey's most recognizable feature are her manicured eyebrows. Her brows are always shaped and groomed to the extreme. The firm curves cascade across her face have something of a cartoon villain aesthetic because of how pronounced they are. In 2023, a picture of Casey with gigantic eyebrows went viral on X and people were unsure whether the image was real or edited. The photo was confirmed to be doctored, but that didn't stop the internet from poking fun at Casey's look.
Her makeup choices feel uneven
Casey DeSantis' style varies based on where she is. She'll have a stunning transformation by wearing a formal gown when on stage campaigning with her husband, Governor Ron DeSantis. But when she is spending time with her kids or at a sporting event, Casey will choose a more casual outfit that will include a basic top and maybe a zip up jacket. Like her outfits, her makeup varies so much that it becomes impossible to know what Mrs. DeSantis wants her look to be.
Occasionally it will appear that Casey wants to go for a professional look with her makeup, usually selecting dark eyeliner and a fancy hairstyle. But while her eyes are made up, she misses a lot of opportunity with the rest of her face. Her lip products are often really close to her skin tone, and the absence of color makes her look appear disjointed and incomplete. The lack of lip color is especially noticeable when Casey is heavily dressed up in a lavish gown with jewelry and done-up hair. It looks as though First Lady DeSantis put so much effort into her outfit just to forget to apply a lipstick or stain. Worst of all, some of her misguided makeup choices make her look older than she actually is. And every woman knows that if makeup ages you up, it's definitely not the right look for you.