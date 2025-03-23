Casey DeSantis Outfits That Missed The Mark
After several years of being the First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, wife of current governor Ron DeSantis, is shifting gears to potentially throw her hat into the campaign ring. When Ron's term is up in 2026, he won't be allowed to run again, meaning someone will have to become his successor. Having the better demeanor and appearance between the two, Casey seemed like the best choice to keep the DeSantis name in the Governor's Mansion. However, being a woman in politics comes with an extra level of scrutiny, especially when it comes to fashion choices. Unfortunately, Casey has had her fair share of unfortunate outfits.
While Casey has been out chasing President Donald Trump's endorsement by hitting the golf links together, it seems her prospects of gaining his blessing have dwindled. In a post Ron made on X, formerly Twitter, Casey can be seen teeing off while Trump watches. Even though she helped Trump win their match together, it wasn't enough to get him to back off from supporting Byron Donalds — a clear contender for Florida governor. It could be suggested her husband is the culprit to Trump's unwillingness to support her, as it really hurt the relationship between Trump and Ron when the Florida governor tragically decided to try to run for president. But it could also be the overly casual garments Casey wore while on the green alongside Trump. As much as Casey has undergone a stunning transformation, there's still been a series of outfits that have really missed the mark that the Florida First Lady should learn from.
Casey DeSantis let too much hang loose in Japan
On a trip to Tokyo, Japan, Casey DeSantis brought two of her three children along for a photo opp. According to her post on Instagram, she and kiddos Madison DeSantis and Mason DeSantis toured Sensō-ji, one of the oldest temples in the region. Per her caption, "This religious and cultural center was awe-inspiring and I am glad our family was able to spend time here." And as much as it appears she and her children were there to pay cultural respects, many online were quick to point out it seemed as if she was attempting to prep the public to see her as First Lady of the United States (even though her husband Ron DeSantis hadn't officially launched his campaign yet). One commenter went so far as to point out, "You do know you are not the First Lady?"
Casey's outfit in particular just might have been her ploy to plant the image of her and her family representing the USA. However, should this have been a true First Lady outfit, it still would have utterly missed the mark. Yes, it has an overly professional and classic pantsuit feel, while also maintaining a sheen of femininity, but it's within that shimmer that Casey loses her footing. The wraparound top with a pattern that spills down onto extended ruffles is all a bit too much. Had she just worn a crisp white pantsuit with a wrap jacket with a slightly flared and ruched waistline, it would have nailed a sophisticated chic look. This, unfortunately, is too busy and messy.
Casey DeSantis accidentally dressed like a lemon
To mark a rather solemn occasion, Casey DeSantis decided to wear something really loud, perhaps trying to dress up as a Florida lemon (although the state is more associated with oranges). In an Instagram post to commemorate "the 75th anniversary celebration of Israel's independence," Casey is seen alongside husband Ron DeSantis as they welcomed Larry Mizel and Miriam Adelson. Considering Casey was an Emmy-winning journalist before marrying Ron, she should have known the optics of this outfit most likely would not have worked in her favor.
With all the men in suits, it could have been that Casey was trying to pull an Olivia Pope from "Scandal" and wear her most vibrant but polished jacket — which calls into question what, exactly, it is that she's wearing. Is it a jacket? Is it a dress? What is the fabric? Maybe she was trying to match the lovely spring flowers in the vase. Whatever her goal was, the end result ended up looking like she was trying to embody both former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and a neon colored fruit. All in all, not her best look.
Casey DeSantis campaigned in camo
While officially on the campaign trail for her husband's doomed presidential run, Casey DeSantis diligently stumped for Ron DeSantis. Seen in this Instagram post, Casey appears alongside Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. In the caption Casey thanks Reynolds for "joining me for the launch of Mamas for DeSantis," which is apparent by the shirt the Florida First Lady has on. The caption goes on to say that both states "are blessed to have strong governors who are holding the line in the name of freedom." That could possibly explain Casey's strange choice in pants.
Even though she has a prim and dreamy side — Casey and husband Ron did get married in a princess castle — it seems she preferred to tap into a more rugged side to promote "Mamas for DeSantis." Wearing camouflage pants, Casey was potentially aiming to signal the correlation between the armed forces fighting for America's freedoms and her husband's campaign. However, considering her own personal lack of military service, and the style of the pants, the message mostly got muddled. The skinny fit of the pants is an unfortunately outdated trend that many Republican women seem to keep falling for (with Lauren Boebert mostly keeping this out of date trend alive).
Casey DeSantis channeled a television villain
When Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt showed off her killer legs to interview Ron DeSantis during his fumbled presidential campaign, Casey DeSantis was sure to be right by his side. According to the Instagram post via "Fox and Friends," it was officially a joint interview with both the Governor and First Lady of Florida, but it seemed Casey was channeling someone else for the sit down. Wearing a muted mint green dress with a 1950s feel, Casey could have been trying to copy the vintage stylings of Melania Trump, but she ended up coming off as "The Handmaid's Tale" villain Serena Joy.
Not only is the green hue Casey chose incredibly reminiscent of the color the wives of powerful men wear within the Hulu series, but the dated design also feels like an homage. This look could have been a real winner had Casey opted for a different color or even a bolder hairstyle. Having her locks only halfway pulled back certainly keeps her tresses out of her eyes, but the overall look dates her in an unflattering way.
Casey DeSantis has an overly casual streak
Continuing to bolster their friendship with powerful couple Kim Reynolds and Kevin Reynolds, Casey DeSantis and Ron DeSantis made the campaign trail seem like a double date. In an Instagram post, Casey thanked the Reynolds for letting them use the Iowa Governor's Mansion to film a campaign event. As seen in the above photo, the two governors, Ron and Kim, were dressed in more proper professional attire. Kevin was a little more dressed down, opting for a vest and khakis. But Casey was incredibly underdressed for the occasion, and it's become a bit of a theme for her.
Wearing sneakers and jeans, Casey was already much too casual from the waist down, being the only one in such comfy footwear. However, her workout inspired zip up jacket is not only an inappropriately casual garment, but it's one she's been seen in all too often. Scrolling through Casey's Instagram it's become clear this blue jersey blazer, or even a red version of the same jacket, has become a go-to staple. It's a stark contrast from the First Lady inspired level of grace and elegance she boasted while tromping through Japan. Perhaps she's been subtly trying to tell potential voters she's ready to roll up her sleeves and to do the work. Hopefully she can find a stylist to help her better express herself should she hit her own campaign trail.