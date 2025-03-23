Casey DeSantis Outfits That Missed The Mark

After several years of being the First Lady of Florida, Casey DeSantis, wife of current governor Ron DeSantis, is shifting gears to potentially throw her hat into the campaign ring. When Ron's term is up in 2026, he won't be allowed to run again, meaning someone will have to become his successor. Having the better demeanor and appearance between the two, Casey seemed like the best choice to keep the DeSantis name in the Governor's Mansion. However, being a woman in politics comes with an extra level of scrutiny, especially when it comes to fashion choices. Unfortunately, Casey has had her fair share of unfortunate outfits.

While Casey has been out chasing President Donald Trump's endorsement by hitting the golf links together, it seems her prospects of gaining his blessing have dwindled. In a post Ron made on X, formerly Twitter, Casey can be seen teeing off while Trump watches. Even though she helped Trump win their match together, it wasn't enough to get him to back off from supporting Byron Donalds — a clear contender for Florida governor. It could be suggested her husband is the culprit to Trump's unwillingness to support her, as it really hurt the relationship between Trump and Ron when the Florida governor tragically decided to try to run for president. But it could also be the overly casual garments Casey wore while on the green alongside Trump. As much as Casey has undergone a stunning transformation, there's still been a series of outfits that have really missed the mark that the Florida First Lady should learn from.

