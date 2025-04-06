5 Rare Glimpses Of Princess Beatrice's Stepson Wolfie
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, has transformed from awkward teen to prominent royal, wife, and mother of three. After Beatrice met Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi via a mutual friend in 2018, the two married in 2020 at a small wedding in Windsor. Real estate developer Mozzi had a very special attendant who served as his best man and page boy — his son Christopher Woolf, who goes by the nickname Wolfie. Since then, Wolfie has become a stepbrother to Beatrice and Edi's daughters, Sienna (born 2021) and Athena (born 2025).
Grandma Ferguson and dad Mozzi have both posted photos of the girls on social media but have only shown the backs of their heads. It's a rare treat to actually spot the sisters head-on. The same goes for Wolfie. Despite his famous parents, including his mother, Dara Huang, a well-known interior designer with a strong media presence, Wolfie isn't often in the limelight. However, there have been a few rare glimpses of Princess Beatrice's stepson, and he's a cutie.
Welcoming Wolfie to the royal family
Before meeting Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was with American interior designer and architect Dara Huang from 2015 until their split three years later. Huang gave birth to their son, Wolfie, in March 2016. Mozzi and Huang eventually called it quits in 2018, clearing the way for him to pursue things with Beatrice. After the pair announced their engagement, Huang released a statement that read, "I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families" (via People).
Though Beatrice and Mozzi married in 2020, his son Wolfie didn't make his first official royal appearance until June 2022 during Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. Since then, he's attended a number of royal events, including in December 2023, when he held his stepmother's hand to attend Kate Middleton's Together at Christmas concert service at Westminster Abbey.
He poses like his mother
The royal family has wholeheartedly embraced Princess Beatrice's stepson, Wolfie, with Grandma Sarah Ferguson including him in the dedication of her latest children's book. But it appears that Dara Huang and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son spends the majority of his time with his mother, who frequently posts pics of their adventures on her Instagram account. The pair reportedly live in London's posh Chelsea neighborhood, coincidentally near where Beatrice gave birth to Athena in January 2025.
In October 2024, Huang posted this photo of her son, then 8, lounging on their couch. In the caption, she wrote that it made her think of the Stuart Weitzman campaign she had just shot. She posted the image of herself posing for the shoe brand as the next slide. Aside from motherhood and a spot of modeling, Huang keeps busy with her architecture and design firm, Design Haus Liberty, and designing furniture pieces for her line, Dara Maison.
Beatrice's stepson Wolfie looks comfortable in his royal role
For Princess Catherine's carol service in December 2024, Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, a few months before his ninth birthday, looked noticeably more comfortable in his role on the royal stage than at previous appearances. Beatrice told the Evening Standard in 2021 that it was "a great honour to become a stepmother" and that she had enjoyed reading some of her favorite books to Wolfie. She and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex have also taken mature steps in their approach to co-parenting.
Dara Huang told Harper's Bazaar that when it comes to having bonus parents helping and loving her son, "The more, the merrier." She went on to say, "I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense." Like any family with multiple households and parents, there must be some challenges and juggling involved, but Beatrice, Mozzi, and Huang seem to be doing co-parenting beautifully.
The princess's stepson likes doing normal kid stuff
Like his stepmother, Princess Beatrice, who lives a glamorously lavish life, Wolfie Mozzi lives in style, too. His mother, Dara Huang, often posts pics on Instagram of her jetting off to fabulous destinations, sometimes with Wolfie in tow. But one trip that felt a bit more low-key took place in December 2024, when they headed to Huang's homeland, the U.S., where they appeared to do more normal, everyday things, like go to Target and visit with friends and family. Wolfie also visited a trampoline park.
But let's not forget that this youngster is destined to be a Count one day. And no, that title doesn't come via his royal stepmother, Beatrice. His dad, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, is actually titled in Italy, and his offspring will be counts and countesses. Count Wolfie has a ring to it, no?
Wolfie is the best big brother to Princess Beatrice's daughters
When her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away in 2022, Princess Beatrice was given the title of Counsellor of State. This is a position held by the four royals in line for the throne over the age of 21 and means that they can stand in for the monarch on official royal business and appearances. The other three are Prince William, Prince Harry, and her father, Prince Andrew. However, because Prince Harry's situation with the royal family is a bit iffy, to put it lightly, and Prince Andrew has disgraced the family repeatedly, William and his cousin Beatrice are two of the most likely candidates to stand in for Prince Charles.
Beatrice's prominent role has made her more visible on occasions such as the annual Christmas morning church service at Sandringham, which she attended in 2024 with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and stepson Wolfie. She was also visibly pregnant with her second daughter, Athena, who arrived a month later. Beatrice has praised Wolfie previously on X, formerly Twitter, calling him "the best big brother" to Sienna. We have no doubt he's the same with Athena, and we can't wait to get a glimpse of the three of them together.