5 Rare Glimpses Of Princess Beatrice's Stepson Wolfie

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's oldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, has transformed from awkward teen to prominent royal, wife, and mother of three. After Beatrice met Edoardo "Edo" Mapelli Mozzi via a mutual friend in 2018, the two married in 2020 at a small wedding in Windsor. Real estate developer Mozzi had a very special attendant who served as his best man and page boy — his son Christopher Woolf, who goes by the nickname Wolfie. Since then, Wolfie has become a stepbrother to Beatrice and Edi's daughters, Sienna (born 2021) and Athena (born 2025).

Grandma Ferguson and dad Mozzi have both posted photos of the girls on social media but have only shown the backs of their heads. It's a rare treat to actually spot the sisters head-on. The same goes for Wolfie. Despite his famous parents, including his mother, Dara Huang, a well-known interior designer with a strong media presence, Wolfie isn't often in the limelight. However, there have been a few rare glimpses of Princess Beatrice's stepson, and he's a cutie.