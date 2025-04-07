Inside Kid Rock's Failed 7-Year Relationship With Audrey Berry

After Pamela Anderson's marriage to Kid Rock ended, he found love with Audrey Berry. As the country singer detailed in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, he first laid eyes on Berry at a restaurant in Michigan around 2010 and didn't hesitate to immediately ask her out. During a 2011 chat with Piers Morgan, Kid Rock shared that he intended to keep their relationship completely private, explaining, "This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with." He continued, "I'm thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish," (via Yahoo!).

And the "Cowboy" hitmaker remained true to his word, seldom speaking publicly about the couple's private life. However, we learned during Kid Rock's chat with Rolling Stone that he and Berry shared a love of hunting. Unfortunately, she had to walk away from it for a bit following an ATV crash that fractured her leg. But Berry appeared to have fully healed by the time the interview took place since she and her beau proudly shot down a blonde boar together. Of course, Kid Rock also couldn't help but capture his love for Berry in a song.

While speaking to Q magazine, in 2015, the rocker confirmed that Berry inspired a track off his 2015 album "First Kiss," and many assumed he was referring to "Johnny Cash." In the sweet song, Kid Rock lists all of the things he loves about his partner and expresses his desire for a long-term commitment by singing, "You know I cherish every moment (Every single moment) / And I love you till the end of time." Given all this, it's unsurprising that the "All Summer Long" hitmaker popped the question in early 2017, per the Detroit Free Press.

