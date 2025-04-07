Inside Kid Rock's Failed 7-Year Relationship With Audrey Berry
After Pamela Anderson's marriage to Kid Rock ended, he found love with Audrey Berry. As the country singer detailed in a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, he first laid eyes on Berry at a restaurant in Michigan around 2010 and didn't hesitate to immediately ask her out. During a 2011 chat with Piers Morgan, Kid Rock shared that he intended to keep their relationship completely private, explaining, "This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with." He continued, "I'm thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish," (via Yahoo!).
And the "Cowboy" hitmaker remained true to his word, seldom speaking publicly about the couple's private life. However, we learned during Kid Rock's chat with Rolling Stone that he and Berry shared a love of hunting. Unfortunately, she had to walk away from it for a bit following an ATV crash that fractured her leg. But Berry appeared to have fully healed by the time the interview took place since she and her beau proudly shot down a blonde boar together. Of course, Kid Rock also couldn't help but capture his love for Berry in a song.
While speaking to Q magazine, in 2015, the rocker confirmed that Berry inspired a track off his 2015 album "First Kiss," and many assumed he was referring to "Johnny Cash." In the sweet song, Kid Rock lists all of the things he loves about his partner and expresses his desire for a long-term commitment by singing, "You know I cherish every moment (Every single moment) / And I love you till the end of time." Given all this, it's unsurprising that the "All Summer Long" hitmaker popped the question in early 2017, per the Detroit Free Press.
Kid Rock sparked dating rumors with Lauren Boebert after his split from Audrey Berry
Elsewhere in his chat with Q magazine, Kid Rock gushed about his low-key romance with Audrey Berry. "Life is so much simpler being with one girl," he proclaimed, per People. "Now I'm not chasing chicks around I've got so much more free time." Unfortunately, by February 2025, the rapper had no choice but to revert back to his old ways since Us Weekly reported that he and Berry had called it quits around the end of 2024. Meanwhile, another insider was quick to note that he was wasting no time moving on.
Of course, by then, Kid Rock had already sparked shocking dating rumors with Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. In January 2025, TMZ shared a video of the Republican politician looking pretty excited while chatting to the country singer. An insider confirmed the obvious to the tabloid: Boebert (and her mother) was a huge fan. The romance rumors seemed slightly more plausible in February 2025 when Page Six revealed that Kid Rock and the controversial congresswoman had left a party together at 2:30 a.m.
The seemingly unlikely pair actually has a lot of common ground, including their loud and proud, unyielding support for Donald Trump and well-established love of guns. In fact, they're so well-aligned that Boebert's outfit at a congressional address actually seemed more appropriate for a Kid Rock date. Weirdly enough, Boebert isn't the only politician to stir up flirty rumors with Kid Rock either since U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem also couldn't help but sing his praises on Instagram in August 2024.