Lauren Boebert Looks More Ready For A Kid Rock Date Than A Congressional Address
Gearing up for President Donald Trump's first big speech to a joint session of Congress on March 4, several members of the MAGA brigade got early starts with controversy. Among them, of course, was Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, who showed up in true style. Boebert has never been one to shy away from some inappropriate outfits, but ever since Trump's inauguration, she's been ramping up her revealing clothing. What she wore to Trump's first speech addressing Congress felt very similar to what she wore to his inauguration — and there just might be a Kid Rock-shaped reason for it.
In a disappearing Instagram story, Boebert showed off her toned arms in an asymmetrical red dress. Of course it was bright red. Of course it was skin-tight. And of course she was probably using it to get the attention of a certain someone. After both Boebert and Kid Rock were seen leaving a late-night party together during inauguration celebrations for Trump, Boebert has done little to downplay rumors that she and the musician are seeing each other. With Kid Rock and his long-time finacée, Audrey Berry, recently calling it quits, it seems that there just might be a good reason for Boebert to keep the rumors afloat — or at least to dress in a way that might remind Kid Rock who he could be rebounding with.
Lauren Boebert has had some messy relationships, and Kid Rock could be next
There's plenty of evidence that Lauren Boebert is a fan of messy controversies. From her distracting divorce from ex-husband Jayson Boebert to the time she and her date Quinn Gallagher had to be escorted out of a musical, the petite powerhouse from Colorado knows how to leave a lasting impression. But now that it appears she might be trying to find love once again with MAGA musician Kid Rock, it can only mean one thing: more scandalous outfits.
There's plenty that Boebert and the "Redneck Paradise" singer have in common. Boebert has a strange relationship with Donald Trump, and so does Kid Rock. Kid Rock claims he has given some political advice to Trump, and Boebert's political career choices make it obvious that she may have taken some pointers from the president. They both clearly hold Trump and his ideas in high regard, and they both often rock looks that leave the viewer wanting a shower. Perhaps, just perhaps, these two could create a perfect storm of a couple. Or at least distract us with their antics.