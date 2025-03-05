Lauren Boebert Looks More Ready For A Kid Rock Date Than A Congressional Address

Gearing up for President Donald Trump's first big speech to a joint session of Congress on March 4, several members of the MAGA brigade got early starts with controversy. Among them, of course, was Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, who showed up in true style. Boebert has never been one to shy away from some inappropriate outfits, but ever since Trump's inauguration, she's been ramping up her revealing clothing. What she wore to Trump's first speech addressing Congress felt very similar to what she wore to his inauguration — and there just might be a Kid Rock-shaped reason for it.

In a disappearing Instagram story, Boebert showed off her toned arms in an asymmetrical red dress. Of course it was bright red. Of course it was skin-tight. And of course she was probably using it to get the attention of a certain someone. After both Boebert and Kid Rock were seen leaving a late-night party together during inauguration celebrations for Trump, Boebert has done little to downplay rumors that she and the musician are seeing each other. With Kid Rock and his long-time finacée, Audrey Berry, recently calling it quits, it seems that there just might be a good reason for Boebert to keep the rumors afloat — or at least to dress in a way that might remind Kid Rock who he could be rebounding with.

