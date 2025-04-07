Throwback Pics Of Iain Armitage & Shailene Woodley Show How Grown Up The Young Sheldon Star Is

Most people likely know Iain Armitage as the titular brainiac in "Young Sheldon." However, before the actor began playing Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff, he worked alongside Shailene Woodley in the hit HBO drama "Big Little Lies." Armitage played Ziggy Chapman, the son of Woodley's character, Jane Chapman. It was easy to imagine Woodley as Armitage's on-screen mother at the time, but looking at them now just goes to show how much the young star has grown up since his days on the show.

In a December 2024 Instagram post, Armitage, who has had a stunning transformation since his time in "Big Little Lies," made a special tribute to Woodley after seeing her in the Broadway show "Cult of Love." The carousel of then-and-now photos is shocking, especially because Armitage is as tall as Woodley in the most recent image, whereas in the oldest image, she is crouching next to him.

In the caption, Armitage reminisced about the time he spent on the set of "Big Little Lies" with his first TV mama. He said that before they started filming, he'd called Woodley, who had given him reassurance about the project, telling him it would be "like playing." The "Young Sheldon" star credited Woodley and the show's director, Jean-Marc Vallée, as the reasons he continues to act today. He ended the post by saying, "I hope she knows how proud I am to be her fake son!"

