The Transformation Of Young Sheldon Star Iain Armitage

Iain Armitage is best known for playing Sheldon Cooper on the wildly popular series "Young Sheldon," a role he auditioned for when he was just 8 years old. But Armitage's career began even before his "Young Sheldon" success. The actor, whose parents are in the entertainment industry, began making a name for himself at the age of 3 with his adorable theater reviews. "Iain Loves Theatre" became a viable YouTube channel, which got the precocious Armitage noticed. Before long, he was appearing in hit series like "Big Little Lies" and films such as "The Glass Castle" while practicing martial arts and maintaining straight As in school.

When "Young Sheldon" became a hit, it not only rocketed Armitage to a new level of stardom, but it also secured him as one of the highest-paid child actors in the world. But Armitage seemed to keep a good head on his shoulders, making time to learn new languages, bring attention to important social issues, and of course, play with his two pet hamsters.

By all accounts, fame did not change Iain Armitage, even as he worked alongside his hero Meryl Streep and became close with Jane Fonda, whom he affectionately called Grandma Jane. He even enlisted Sir Ian McKellen to help him name his pets, all while remaining humble and kind. If his work thus far is any indication, the actor has a long and successful career ahead of him, and his journey from mini YouTuber to megastar has been nothing short of impressive. Read on to learn more about the transformation of Iain Armitage.

