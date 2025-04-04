Prince William Reportedly Hired Diana's Divorce Lawyers. Should Kate Middleton Be Worried?

William, Prince of Wales, has reportedly gone to an unlikely source for help: his late mother's divorce lawyers. It doesn't take a royal family expert to know that Princess Diana and King Charles III's split wasn't exactly a pleasant one. In the end, William was the royal who may have suffered the most from Diana and Charles' complicated marriage. Now, nearly three decades after the infamous divorce was finalized, the same law firm that guided Diana through this difficult time is sure to put the divorce rumors William can't escape from into overdrive.

Advertisement

Until now, William has used Charles' lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, to represent him and his family. Now, he has pivoted to using the law firm that represented Diana in her divorce, Mishcon de Reya. A source told the Daily Mail, "William wanted to strike out on his own," adding, "He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It's as simple as that. He wants to be his own man." Ultimately, it seems that William's choice to switch legal representation is all about his goal to make his own decisions and not always follow in his father's footsteps. Of course, in this case, his choice to pivot from his father's lawyers to his mother's divorce lawyers feels a bit loaded. Regardless, this change is seemingly all about William separating his family from his father's choices and not at all about prepping for an impending divorce.

Advertisement