Prince William Reportedly Hired Diana's Divorce Lawyers. Should Kate Middleton Be Worried?
William, Prince of Wales, has reportedly gone to an unlikely source for help: his late mother's divorce lawyers. It doesn't take a royal family expert to know that Princess Diana and King Charles III's split wasn't exactly a pleasant one. In the end, William was the royal who may have suffered the most from Diana and Charles' complicated marriage. Now, nearly three decades after the infamous divorce was finalized, the same law firm that guided Diana through this difficult time is sure to put the divorce rumors William can't escape from into overdrive.
Until now, William has used Charles' lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis, to represent him and his family. Now, he has pivoted to using the law firm that represented Diana in her divorce, Mishcon de Reya. A source told the Daily Mail, "William wanted to strike out on his own," adding, "He did not want to continue using his father's lawyers. It's as simple as that. He wants to be his own man." Ultimately, it seems that William's choice to switch legal representation is all about his goal to make his own decisions and not always follow in his father's footsteps. Of course, in this case, his choice to pivot from his father's lawyers to his mother's divorce lawyers feels a bit loaded. Regardless, this change is seemingly all about William separating his family from his father's choices and not at all about prepping for an impending divorce.
Prince William is clearly gearing up for his reign as king
It seems that a desire to be his own person and not be viewed as an extension of his famous father is driving a lot of Prince William's choices these days. A source told the Daily Mail, "William wants to do things differently from his father, and wants to be seen to do them differently." Luckily for Catherine, Princess of Wales, and fans of the royal couple, choosing not to divorce his wife is, in fact, forging a different path than King Charles did.
Surely, the fact that he'll one day be king is on William's mind more and more. And he's clearly already paving the way for the public to compare him to his dad as little as possible. A friend of William told The Times that William is even thinking about what his coronation will look like and how to set it apart to kick off his reign. "He is mindful of the fact that in 20 years' time, or whenever his time comes, how can the coronation be modern but also unifying to the nation and the Commonwealth? I think his coronation will look and feel quite different," they explained. Evidently, when William takes over the crown, he plans to do things differently, and that starts with making his own decisions now.