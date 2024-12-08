5 Rumors That Prince William Couldn't Escape From

William, Prince of Wales is no stranger to rumors. As the future king of Britain and the eldest son of King Charles III and Princess Diana, he grew up in the spotlight, with Prince William's parents' divorce, his mother's death, his hard partying days, and his love life ensuring his name was always in the papers. After shedding his "party prince" ways and eligible bachelor status, the beloved royal built a positive image for himself and became known as a family man, environmental and mental health advocate, and staid working member of The Firm. A 2024 Statista survey confirmed that a whopping 75% of Brits viewed him favorably. In a 2023 poll by Gallup, William also emerged as the most popular royal in the U.S. among 15 newsmakers, beating the likes of Joe Biden and even his father Charles.

However, with this popularity came many rumors that Prince William just couldn't shake off. Under the leadership of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the British royal family followed the mantra "never complain, never explain" when it came to negative press. Due to this, the family, including Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, rarely addressed speculation about them or their relationship. However, William has gradually moved away from this approach and become more open about personal matters and even his feelings.

For instance, in 2024, he admitted to reporters that it had "probably been the hardest year in my life" following the back-to-back cancer diagnoses of his father and wife, according to the BBC. This seemingly more open approach could mean that the Prince of Wales may finally address some of the most longstanding rumors about him.

