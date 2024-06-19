Here's What Prince William's Coronation Might Look Like

Prince William was born into a royal life of wealth, privilege, and responsibility. Like his father, King Charles III, and paternal grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, he's spent his life preparing for the day when he will ascend to the throne as the country's next king. When that happens, William will be the latest in a long line of British monarchs, continuing a history that began in the 10th century with Anglo-Saxon ruler Aethelstan, believed by historians to be the first king of England.

Advertisement

William's father, King Charles III, waited a long time for his time on the throne, becoming king in 2022 at the advanced age of 73, when his mother's death ended her unprecedented 70-year reign. Given the lengthy lifespans of Charles' parents — the queen lived to age 96, while her husband Prince Philip made it to 99 — William may be waiting awhile before taking his turn, although his father's recent health issues may sadly accelerate the timetable. William, however, has made it clear that he's in no hurry. "I certainly don't lie awake waiting for it," he told BBC News of someday becoming king.

When William's time does come, he'll follow tradition by being crowned in an ancient and ritualistic ceremony held in London's Westminster Abbey. However, there are reasons to believe that William's coronation may be unlike any that's preceded it in British history. To find out more, read on for a glimpse at what Prince William's coronation might look like.

Advertisement