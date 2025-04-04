Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Marriage Has Us Worried More Than Ever (& Trump Is Involved)
Amid viral rumors that former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are getting a divorce, Donald Trump's latest move may be throwing a wrench in their relationship. During a recent speech, Harris called out businesses that are enabling Trump. And — believe it or not — this may have actually included some subtle shade toward her husband.
After mostly staying out of the public eye following the end of her 2024 presidential race, Harris took the stage at the Leading Women Defined Summit on April 3. She discussed the "sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country" and made note of the fact that due to this fear, "we're seeing people stay quiet," per TMZ. Harris asserted, "We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats." Interestingly, this statement may apply to her husband's place of work.
Just two days before Harris' speech, Trump made an announcement that he signed a deal with the law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where Emhoff works. The deal in question will supply Trump with free legal services worth more than $100 million. This isn't the first deal Trump has recently made with a law firm that previously worked for his political opponents. For Harris, though, this one surely hits home.
Surely Kamala Harris' apparent shade at her husband's firm was no accident
It's easy to imagine how Kamala Harris must feel about her husband being involved in such a massive deal with Donald Trump. And it's safe to say that this new development is sure to become a strange part of Harris and Doug Emhoff's marriage. We can only assume that life for Harris and Emhoff since leaving the White House has been complicated. And Emhoff working for Trump is sure to make things much, much more complicated.
Harris' choice to use her speech as an opportunity to bring up companies that are bowing down to Trump felt a bit like addressing the elephant in the room — the "room," in this case, being her marriage. And, while we don't know what's been going on behind closed doors for the couple since Willkie Farr & Gallagher teamed up with Trump, we can only assume that there have been some strong feelings involved. As such, Harris' apparent dig during her speech surely wasn't lost on Emhoff. It's worth noting that Emhoff only first joined the firm as a partner in January 2025. So, it's certainly possible that the law firm's new deal with his wife's major political opponent could cause Emhoff to opt for a job change. In any event, this new development is likely causing some friction between the couple.