Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff's Marriage Has Us Worried More Than Ever (& Trump Is Involved)

Amid viral rumors that former Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are getting a divorce, Donald Trump's latest move may be throwing a wrench in their relationship. During a recent speech, Harris called out businesses that are enabling Trump. And — believe it or not — this may have actually included some subtle shade toward her husband.

After mostly staying out of the public eye following the end of her 2024 presidential race, Harris took the stage at the Leading Women Defined Summit on April 3. She discussed the "sense of fear that has been taking hold in our country" and made note of the fact that due to this fear, "we're seeing people stay quiet," per TMZ. Harris asserted, "We are seeing organizations stay quiet. We are seeing those who are capitulating to clearly unconstitutional threats." Interestingly, this statement may apply to her husband's place of work.

Just two days before Harris' speech, Trump made an announcement that he signed a deal with the law firm, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, where Emhoff works. The deal in question will supply Trump with free legal services worth more than $100 million. This isn't the first deal Trump has recently made with a law firm that previously worked for his political opponents. For Harris, though, this one surely hits home.

