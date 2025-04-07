Times CNN's Kate Bolduan Lost Her Cool On Air

Kate Bolduan is a staple journalist on CNN, co-hosting "CNN News Central" and "5 Things with Kate Bolduan." She joined the news network in 2007, and before CNN, she leveraged her journalistic skills at a local news network in North Carolina before landing a role with NBC and MSNBC in Washington D.C. Throughout Bolduan's journey on CNN, her on-air personality reveals that she is assertive and confident in her work.

Advertisement

On several occasions while on air, Bolduan has interjected her guests' dialogue in cases where they may be speaking out of turn, sharing incorrect facts, or just downright frustrating her. One of those instances was in August 2017 when the journalist was hosting a panel discussion about Heather Heyer, an activist in Charlottesville who was killed after being intentionally hit by a car while protesting a rally to save the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee put together by a white supremacist group. During the conversation, Republican Ed Martin accused CNN of placing blame on then-President Donald Trump after the network played audio of Heyer's mother saying that she didn't want to communicate with the president following her daughter's death.

Advertisement

Bolduan explained that they simply shared what the interviewee said — as journalists do — but Martin doubled down. "Coming on my show to blame and shame me — why did you do it," the journalist asked before quickly ending the conversation. This wasn't her first or last time pushing back either.