Inside JD Vance's Friendship With Vivek Ramaswamy

Between Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's current administration is stacked with many larger-than-life personalities and unexpected alliances. However, one of the most intriguing relationships is the friendship between Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance, a bond formed long before politics.

The friendship first came into the spotlight when Vance was announced as President Trump's Vice Presidential nominee, a role that Ramaswamy had also been in contention for. The announcement occurred while Ramaswamy was mid-interview with Politico, and his response was anything but resentful. Instead, he enthusiastically supported Trump and Vance, calling them "the single more formidable political ticket" of his lifetime. He didn't stop there, adding, "We need more people like JD in American politics, so I'm very happy for him and excited for everything that's ahead."

Ramaswamy's comments about Vance hint at their deeper bond. But, to truly understand their friendship, we must go back more than a decade to their time in law school.

