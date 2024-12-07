Inside JD Vance's Friendship With Vivek Ramaswamy
Between Elon Musk and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Trump's current administration is stacked with many larger-than-life personalities and unexpected alliances. However, one of the most intriguing relationships is the friendship between Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance, a bond formed long before politics.
The friendship first came into the spotlight when Vance was announced as President Trump's Vice Presidential nominee, a role that Ramaswamy had also been in contention for. The announcement occurred while Ramaswamy was mid-interview with Politico, and his response was anything but resentful. Instead, he enthusiastically supported Trump and Vance, calling them "the single more formidable political ticket" of his lifetime. He didn't stop there, adding, "We need more people like JD in American politics, so I'm very happy for him and excited for everything that's ahead."
Ramaswamy's comments about Vance hint at their deeper bond. But, to truly understand their friendship, we must go back more than a decade to their time in law school.
JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy's personal and professional ties
Ardent Trump supporters Vivek Ramaswamy and JD Vance first crossed paths over a decade ago during their time at Yale Law School. Both were close in age, hailed from Ohio, and belonged to the small conservative minority at a predominantly left-leaning university (per Cincinnati Enquirer). Growing up in Ohio, they also shared a passion for the Cincinnati Bengals. In his congratulatory post on X, formerly Twitter, Ramaswamy reminisced about watching "Bengals games at the bar in law school."
Their friendship extended well beyond their law school years. They both worked in private equity before transitioning into politics. Most notably, in 2022, Vance's Narya Capital invested in Strive Asset Management, a conservative investment firm co-founded by Ramaswamy (per Business Insider). Shortly after, when Vance was labeled 'weird' during the 2024 election cycle, Ramaswamy quickly jumped to defend his friend on X, formerly known as Twitter. He dismissed the comments, calling them "dumb and juvenile," adding, "This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest."
Spanning both personal and professional realms, it's evident that Vance and Ramaswamy's friendship runs deep. They've both been vocal about wanting to shape a better future for the country. Whether they help or harm the nation, however, remains to be seen.