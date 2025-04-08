Is Donald Trump Really Sober? Rumors Suggest He's Exaggerated His Anti-Alcohol Stance

President Donald Trump has made many claims about himself and his character, including that he'd done more for African American rights more than any other President after Abraham Lincoln. One other claim the acclaimed businessman has made is that he has never drunk alcohol. In a 2018 press conference, the then-45th President of the United States said, "I'm not a drinker. I can honestly say I never had a beer in my life... I never had a glass of alcohol," (via CNN). This claim, however, has apparently been debunked many times, leading people to conclude that The Donald may have exaggerated the truth about his alcohol consumption.

Advertisement

Some alleged eyewitnesses who were around Trump in the '90s told Vice in 2019 that the former reality star has had a drink before, with one nightclub bartender identified as Laraby telling the media outlet that he had personally served Trump alcohol. "He would order light beer. It was usually Miller Lite or Bud Light," the bartender said. He noted, however, that the businessman turned politician would never have more than three beers. For the record, some light beers have about the same alcohol content as regular beers, while others will only have about 4.2 percent alcohol. Michael Ault, the owner of two lounges Trump frequented in the '90s, also told Vice that alcohol was not foreign to Trump.

Advertisement

"He was drinking champagne or vodka, a liquor and not really a beer so much, but I could be wrong on the beer, I just never saw him with one," Ault said. Yet, others who were around at that time backed Trump's claim that the devil's juice never touched his lips. "You could see champagne and vodka on the table, but for sure Mr. Trump had only Diet Coke. That's what he drinks since I've known him," insisted Paolo Zampolli, the Founder of ID Models.