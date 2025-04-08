Travis From Yellowstone Is So Handsome In Real Life
It's no secret that some of the leading ladies of Paramount's "Yellowstone" universe are seriously stunning in real life, from Dawn Olivieri , who plays Sarah Atwood, to Elsa Dutton portrayer Isabel May. However, the women of "Yellowstone" aren't the only ones known for turning a few heads. Many of the actors behind the show's male characters aren't too hard on the eyes, either. One key player in the neo-Western drama who's downright handsome in real life is the Texan cowboy Travis Wheatley.
If Travis looks familiar, that's because he's played by none other than Taylor Sheridan, the co-creator and head writer of "Yellowstone" itself. What's more, in addition to his rugged good looks, Sheridan also has an impressive physique to match. And given the fact that he was the one in charge of the show, Sheridan certainly wasn't shy about putting both in display in "Yellowstone" — particularly during the now-infamous pool-party-followed-by-strip-poker scene. But while many decried that sequence as being self-serving and gratuitous, others certainly weren't complaining about the view.
Sheridan was also happy to show off his guns when he made a cameo in his spy thriller series "Lioness." However, his muscular appearance has raised a few questions. Mainly, fans of Sheridan's are curious to know just how he manages to maintain such an impressive physique, given his obviously very hectic work schedule. After all, while Travis Wheatley is certainly a big-shot in the world of "Yellowstone," the actor who plays him certainly knows how to keep busy in real life.
How busy is Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan's schedule?
While Taylor Sheridan has been working in Hollywood since the 1990s, getting his start as an actor before shifting his focus to behind-the-camera roles, the breakout success of "Yellowstone" would prove to be the start of a full-blown takeover of the world of prestige TV. Paramount, in particular, seems to be all in on the man behind Travis Wheatley. In addition to running "Yellowstone" for five seasons, Sheridan created the spinoff shows "1883" and "1993" for the studio. Other Paramount shows Sheridan created include "Mayor of Kingstown" (a collaborative effort with Hugh Dillon), "Tulsa King," "Landman," and the aforementioned "Lioness." As one might imagine, having such high-profile creative positions on that many TV shows doesn't often leave Sheridan with a lot of free time.
"When I go direct, if I go on ... a six-month, seven-month run of directing every single day, where I have to make decisions from six a.m. to nine o'clock at night, then I gotta watch footage until midnight, I get three or four hours of sleep for six months. I'm a f***ing wreck after six months," Sheridan said during an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in January 2024. During the interview, Sheridan also recalled having to work on the scripts for "Yellowstone" Season 3 while simultaneously directing the Angelina Jolie-led action film "Those Who Wish Me Dead." He confessed that the intense workload "f***ing killed me."