Why These Yellowstone Actors Look So Familiar

Television's undisputed No. 1 show, "Yellowstone" tells the saga of the Dutton family, owners of the largest cattle ranch in America. When series creator Taylor Sheridan pitched the show — which he originally intended to be a movie — he described the concept to The Hollywood Reporter as "'The Godfather' in Montana."

As viewers will attest, that's a pretty apt description of a show centered around tough-as-nails patriarch John Dutton (played by Oscar-winner Kevin Costner) and his cunning and crafty offspring. When the show returned in November 2024 with the second half of its fifth (and possibly final) season, that episode garnered the highest-ever "Yellowstone" ratings, with a total viewing audience of more than 16 million tuning in to learn the fate of Costner's character (spoiler alert: he parted ways with the show in 2023 and is not seen in the season's remaining episodes).

If you're enthralled by the exploits at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, you might just be curious about the actors who bring the show's characters to life. Here's a look at some of their earlier work, explaining why they probably look so familiar.

