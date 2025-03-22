Yellowstone's Elsa Dutton Is Seriously Stunning In Real Life

Paramount's neo-Western drama "Yellowstone" has no shortage of leading ladies who are just as stunning behind the scenes as they are on the screen. Just look at Beth Dutton actor Kelly Reilly, who rose to fame despite her humble beginnings — or Monica Dutton actor Kelsey Asbille, who's had quite the glow up since her "One Tree Hill" days. This trend also extends to the "Yellowstone" spinoffs. And if you want stunning, look no further than Isabel May, who played Elsa Dutton in the prequel miniseries "1883," starring opposite Sam Elliott, as well as real-life married couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. May reprised her role as Elsa to narrate the follow-up series "1923," later doing the same for the final episode of "Yellowstone" itself.

"1883" is a series that seldom shies away from depicting some of the harsh realities of frontier life in the late 19th century — and May's Elsa Dutton certainly went on a harrowing journey over the course of the show's 10 episodes. What's more, the actor herself earned a fair bit of recognition along the way. "I think what's telling is when you are at a grocery store and you bump into someone and they look at your face, and you know they recognize you, and then their eyes fill up with tears," May told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023. "I don't get recognized very often, but when I do it's that; it's very emotional." However, that's not the only way she's made an impact beyond what "Yellowstone" fans see on TV.

