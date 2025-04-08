Strange Details About The Panelists Of Fox's Gutfeld! Show
Even if you're not a fan of "Gutfeld!" there's no arguing that its panelists are... interesting. Take the show's namesake, Greg Gutfeld, for instance. He's said plenty of shady things on air and has gotten himself into more than a few sticky situations because of his candor too. While fans of his show have seemingly been happy to ignore the numerous strange things Gutfeld has done, many others called him out. Unlike some comedians who are capable of nuanced jokes, Gutfeld's often fall tragically short, with the Fox News host periodically body shaming-women and making politically incorrect quips to loud cheers from his audience.
Gutfeld kicked off January 2025 by aiming some serious shade at Taylor Swift, calling her "a six at best" on "Gutfeld!" The outspoken TV personality argued that he was free to say offensive things like this because of what he deemed "The Trump Effect," aka MAGA fanatics' version of free speech. Gutfeld has a well-established obsession with Swift, previously criticizing her support of Former Vice President Kamala Harris and making a jab at Swift's complex dating history by telling his viewers, "She wanted to show she can also make bad choices about women," (via YouTube). But this is just the tip of the iceberg.
Gutfeld landed himself in hotter water in 2023 when he asserted that the Jews who survived the Holocaust did so by being handy during Fox News' "The Five" segment. He made this comment to justify Florida's newly implemented educational standards, which teach kids that slavery was, in fact, not so bad, because those enslaved were taught skills they could use to improve their own lives. This is hardly the most controversial thing that's been said on his show, with Gutfeld's fellow panelists often giving the host a run for his money.
Greg Gutfeld thinks the world would be a better place without women
In a moment that instantly went viral, in 2023, Greg Gutfeld confidently told viewers of Fox News' "The Five" that the world would be a much better place without women because they lack the ability to instill discipline in others. The divisive host made these comments in response to extensive looting that took place at a Nordstrom in Los Angeles at the time. "What would happen if all the women took a ladies week off and they went to Venus [...] How many of these problems would still exist?" Gutfeld wondered aloud. Ironically, the Fox News jester would arguably have little to talk about if women left the planet, since they're often the butt of his jokes.
In another clip that rapidly made the rounds, back in 2017, Gutfeld made a comment about his co-host on "The Five," Kimberly Guilfoyle's, dress, crudely indicating that she was turning the country on with it. "I think you're giving America a raise," Gutfeld quipped after Guilfoyle shared that she thought she should give her dressmaker a raise. The highly inappropriate comment earned him the title of "Donkey of the Day" on Power FM's "The Breakfast Club," with one of the hosts decrying it as a "bad joke" and "tasteless," especially since Gutfeld said it on air right after Fox News host Bill O'Reilly was fired amid multiple accusations of sexual assault.
George Tyrus Murdoch casually admitted to fathering three children with three different women
While making an appearance on "The Sage Steele Show" in 2024, former professional wrestler and "Gutfeld!" panelist George "Tyrus" Murdoch confessed that he had accidentally got three women pregnant within the span of just a few months. While he was married, Murdoch and his wife couldn't get pregnant. The doctor gave his wife the all clear, which led Murdoch to believe he was the one who was infertile. The former WWE Superstar had rendezvous with three different women following their divorce since his mindset was: "I can do whatever the hell I want. I can't have babies." But then the first three women he had relationships with all got pregnant. Murdoch described himself as "the number one toy in America" in response to questioning about his serial dating.
Fox News hosts have provided netizens with a stream of messy real-life scandals over the years, and Murdoch is no exception. Aside from unexpectedly becoming the father of three kids in quick succession, he was also accused of sexual harassment by his "Fox Nation" colleague Britt McHenry, who claimed (and provided proof of) text messages Murdoch sent her, the contents of which included things like, "Keep being negative and I'll send you another d**k pic," and "Just pull your boobs out now why don't you. Just grin and bare it," per HuffPost. Instead of summarily getting fired by the network after the allegations, Murdoch was promoted, landing his own show, "Nuff Said with Tyrus," while still making appearances on "Gutfeld!" after being booted off "Fox Nation."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Kat Timpf is a left-leaning journalist who's made Fox News her home
Kat Timpf once got into a verbal scuffle at a bar when one of the clients overheard that she worked at Fox News. "This girl started going nuts on me, screaming at me to get out of the bar. I found her very threatening," the "Gutfeld!" panelist recalled to the National Review in the aftermath of the scary incident. Timpf tried to remove herself from the situation but the woman in question followed her. "It was super uncomfortable and I didn't want things to get physical," Timpf clarified, so she quickly left the bar, adding, "This is the third time this has happened to me, so I'm just over it." The funny thing is, Timpf is actually much more of a liberal than a conservative.
She is, in fact, an Independent, something those who watch Fox News know all too well. During a chat with USA Today in September 2024, Timpf briefly discussed her political views, offering a refreshing perspective — something that is unlike anything you'll see on "Gutfeld!" or Fox News in general. "We really can't allow politics to keep us from seeing the humanity in one another," she reasoned, adding, "Binary thinking is the enemy of critical thinking. Once you pick your side, you don't have to think because all the thinking has already been done for you." Indeed, one can hardly believe those words came from a Fox host, let alone someone who regularly makes appearances on "Gutfeld!" Perhaps there's hope for the network after all.