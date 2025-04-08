Strange Details About The Panelists Of Fox's Gutfeld! Show

Even if you're not a fan of "Gutfeld!" there's no arguing that its panelists are... interesting. Take the show's namesake, Greg Gutfeld, for instance. He's said plenty of shady things on air and has gotten himself into more than a few sticky situations because of his candor too. While fans of his show have seemingly been happy to ignore the numerous strange things Gutfeld has done, many others called him out. Unlike some comedians who are capable of nuanced jokes, Gutfeld's often fall tragically short, with the Fox News host periodically body shaming-women and making politically incorrect quips to loud cheers from his audience.

Gutfeld kicked off January 2025 by aiming some serious shade at Taylor Swift, calling her "a six at best" on "Gutfeld!" The outspoken TV personality argued that he was free to say offensive things like this because of what he deemed "The Trump Effect," aka MAGA fanatics' version of free speech. Gutfeld has a well-established obsession with Swift, previously criticizing her support of Former Vice President Kamala Harris and making a jab at Swift's complex dating history by telling his viewers, "She wanted to show she can also make bad choices about women," (via YouTube). But this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Gutfeld landed himself in hotter water in 2023 when he asserted that the Jews who survived the Holocaust did so by being handy during Fox News' "The Five" segment. He made this comment to justify Florida's newly implemented educational standards, which teach kids that slavery was, in fact, not so bad, because those enslaved were taught skills they could use to improve their own lives. This is hardly the most controversial thing that's been said on his show, with Gutfeld's fellow panelists often giving the host a run for his money.