Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Greg Gutfeld
Longtime Fox News host Greg Gutfeld seems to love shaking the hornet's nest to see what kind of drama will spill out. The political commentator and author has had many controversial on-air moments over the years that have landed him in hot water with viewers. Despite that, Gutfeld still has plenty of fans, with millions of followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, and over half a million followers on Instagram. In fact, his late-night show, "Gutfeld!," had a huge jump in ratings at the beginning of 2025. So, despite his controversies, people are still coming back for more.
Maybe it's because they can't believe what shocking thing he'll say or do next, or — worse — they actually agree with some of the problematic sentiments he expresses. No matter, Elena Moussa's husband has a super loyal fanbase who is tuned into him and his thoughts, which is why it's strange that everyone ignores these red flags about Gutfeld.
He spews misinformation
In 2024, John Krasinski was dubbed by Peopleas the "sexiest man alive." It's become a kind of right of passage for celebrities, beginning with Mel Gibson in 1985. Other stars like Denzel Washington, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney have graced the covers over the years. Krasinski proved several times that he earned that title, but, not everyone thought he should have won. While most naysayers either thought, "Not for me, thanks," or said nothing and moved on with their day, Greg Gutfeld took a different approach.
oh my god jesse actually thinks john krasinski is a trans man pic.twitter.com/yoQ10vrOMz
— helena hind (@cynicalzoomer) November 13, 2024
His reaction happened during an episode of "The Five," a conservative talk show featuring Fox News personalities. "I think it's great that People has dominated — or announced — that a trans male can be the sexiest one alive," Gutfeld said, to the confusion of his co-hosts. "Krasinski never talks about it, but he's, you know, he's trans. You know that?" Gutfeld kept saying Krasinski was transgender, but never elaborated further on why he thought that. He just spread misinformation without a second thought. Was Gutfeld, who is also a comedian, trying to be funny? If so, it didn't work.
He tries to rewrite history
In a discussion on "The Five" about Florida's controversial public school decision to teach kids that slavery helped some Black people develop useful skills, one of the hosts, Jessica Tarlov, said she felt "uncomfortable" about that suggestion. As a Jewish woman, Tarlov then wondered if anyone would ever think that about Holocaust victims. Enter Greg Gutfeld.
Greg Gutfeld downplayed the horrors of the Holocaust by paraphrasing Viktor Frankl. "Jews survived by being useful." Gutfeld leaves out that millions died in concentration camps the day they got off the trains. Gutfeld said this to his Jewish co-worker Jessica Tarlov. pic.twitter.com/tSsrLW6nJe
— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 24, 2023
"Did you ever read 'Man's Search for Meaning'? [Author] [Viktor] Frankel talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful," Gutfeld said. "Utility kept you alive." Unsurprisingly, critics slammed Gutfeld over his comments, including officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. The museum posted a lengthy message to X, tagging Gutfeld and Fox News. "While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany."
Frankel was a Holocaust survivor, and the museum noted that, though his observations provide some insight into life in a concentration camp, having any kind of skill at all was not an instant guarantee someone wouldn't be murdered. The Nazis wanted to kill all Jewish people — and they murdered more than six million— regardless of a skill they may or may not have had. The museum also warned of streamlining something so multilayered and complicated.
He ignores the facts
Greg Gutfeld made yet another shocking claim on "The Five" in relation to the co-hosts watching a video of people looting items from a Los Angeles mall. Instead of condemning the actions of the thieves, the right-winged commentator said, "What would happen if all the women took a ladies week off and they went to Venus. Four billion women just went to Venus for a ladies week, right? ... How many of these problems would still exist?"
Greg Gutfeld appears to blame women for a rise in crime. Crime was much higher in the 1970's and 80's. Women had lower status in the 1970's. Worldwide men commit about 90% of all violent crime – regardless of culture, a trend that has existed as long as crime stats have existed. pic.twitter.com/7QY3joWvIZ
— Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) August 14, 2023
Gutfeld did admit that with all the women gone, new issues would most likely arise. However, he noted how "the smash and grabs, the no-cash bail, the rampant recidivism that we're putting up with would disappear." Gutfeld's final thought on the matter was that society has become so sensitive and pearl-clutching to the idea that people should have to pay for their crimes. How this is somehow only women's fault is unclear.
According to statistics posted by the FBI from 2019, men make up 72.5% of crime, while women only make up 27.5% of it. The National Institute of Health published a study in 2013 that found a whopping 90% of all violent crime was committed by men. So, if Gutfeld is suggesting crime would disappear without women around, he's clearly mistaken. The comments on X condemned Gutfeld's viewpoint, with one person tweeting, "He has some issues about women." Whatever Gutfeld's motivation was, his rant came across as sexist and ill-informed.