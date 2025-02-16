Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Greg Gutfeld

In a discussion on "The Five" about Florida's controversial public school decision to teach kids that slavery helped some Black people develop useful skills, one of the hosts, Jessica Tarlov, said she felt "uncomfortable" about that suggestion. As a Jewish woman, Tarlov then wondered if anyone would ever think that about Holocaust victims. Enter Greg Gutfeld.

Greg Gutfeld downplayed the horrors of the Holocaust by paraphrasing Viktor Frankl. "Jews survived by being useful." Gutfeld leaves out that millions died in concentration camps the day they got off the trains. Gutfeld said this to his Jewish co-worker Jessica Tarlov. pic.twitter.com/tSsrLW6nJe — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) July 24, 2023

"Did you ever read 'Man's Search for Meaning'? [Author] [Viktor] Frankel talks about how you had to survive in a concentration camp by having skills. You had to be useful," Gutfeld said. "Utility kept you alive." Unsurprisingly, critics slammed Gutfeld over his comments, including officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum. The museum posted a lengthy message to X, tagging Gutfeld and Fox News. "While it is true that some Jews may have used their skills or usefulness to increase their chances of survival during the Holocaust, it is essential to contextualize this statement properly and understand that it does not represent the complex history of the genocide perpetrated by Nazi Germany."

Frankel was a Holocaust survivor, and the museum noted that, though his observations provide some insight into life in a concentration camp, having any kind of skill at all was not an instant guarantee someone wouldn't be murdered. The Nazis wanted to kill all Jewish people — and they murdered more than six million— regardless of a skill they may or may not have had. The museum also warned of streamlining something so multilayered and complicated.