Elon Musk's Mother, Maye, Lives An Extremely Lavish Life

Her son may be the richest man in the world, but what we know about Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is that she too lives an extremely lavish life. Between jet-setting all over the globe and strutting her stuff on the catwalk for some of fashion's biggest names, the Musk matriarch enjoys a life of glitz and glamour. But before you try to coin the term "nepo mommy," you should note that Mama Musk doesn't rely on Elon or her other two children (both of whom are also millionaires) to fund her lifestyle. Instead, she has worked hard to become successful in her own right as a model, nutritionist/dietitian, speaker, and best-selling author. As a result of her efforts, the gorgeous grandma boasts an estimated net worth of $45 million, but this didn't always come easily.

After divorcing her allegedly abusive husband of nine years, Errol Musk, the silver haired stunner found herself as a single mom of three who was struggling to make ends meet. "I would say, anyone who knows me says they don't envy my life," Musk said in an interview with CBS News. "I've just been through very hard times," she added. "I had to pay the rent. I needed the roof over our head and food for us to eat." At one time she was juggling five jobs to stay afloat. "People asked, why was I motivated? I would say, I wanted to survive," she said. Musk not only survived, she thrived, and her three children seem to have inherited their mom's drive and determination to succeed.